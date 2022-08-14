Barcelona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano: Player ratings as Culers play out goalless draw on opening night

Barcelona were held to a goalless draw by Rayo Vallecano at the Spotify Camp Nou in their first La Liga game of the season.

The home side started the game on the front foot and pegged back their opponents with their high intensity press and quick passing.

Robert Lewandowski thought had scored on his debut after his delicate chip over the opposition goalkeeper found the back of the net before seeing the offside flag go up.

Ousmane Dembele perhaps had the best chance of the half just after the half-hour mark as he found space down the right and cut onto his left foot before firing straight at goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski.

Rayo Vallecano were quite lively on the counter and nearly took the lead before the interval as Alvaro Garcia forced Marc-Andre Ter Stegen into a good low save.

The second half started in similar fashion to the first as Barcelona pegged the visitors back in an attempt to open the scoring.

The away side, however, had their first good chance of the half as they won the ball in the middle of the park before Sergio Camello sent his effort over the bar.

Both sides made multiple substitutions on the hour mark as they sought to clinch the first goal.

Barcelona, however, came closest to scoring as Ansu Fati and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang both saw their attempts saved spectacularly.

The final 10 minutes of the game were nothing short of frantic, with Sergio Busquets receiving a red card and the offside flag chalking off goals from either side.

Given the circumstances, Barcelona will feel they could and probably should have won the match but ultimately had to settle for a point.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings.

Barcelona Player Ratings

Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 7/10

A largely faultless performance from the German as he was rarely troubled but was ready when called upon. He made two good saves and showed commendable composure playing out from the back.

Ronald Araujo - 7/10

Started the game at right-back and struggled a bit. Got better when he was moved to centre-back in the second half, winning all but one of his ground duels.

Andreas Christensen - 7/10

The 26-year-old made his competitive debut for Barcelona against Vallecano and put out an encouraging performance. His last-gasp tackle early in the second half was crucial in preserving the scoreline.

Eric Garcia - 6.5/10

Was perhaps the weak link in Barcelona's backline but did his job fairly well. Should be replaced by Jules Kounde in the long run.

Jordi Alba - 6.5/10

The veteran fullback was solid in defense but struggled to impress in the final third. He failed to complete any of his three attempted crosses as he continually frustrated the options in the box.

Sergio Busquets - 6.5/10

A solid display in midfield for the Barcelona captain who would have been rated higher if not for the late red card. He had the most touches of the ball as he constantly dictated the pace of the gane.

Gavi - 6/10

The youngster had an average outing. He was doing the required amount for much of the game before being replaced by Frenkie de Jong at the hour mark.

Pedri - 6.5/10

A good performance in the middle of the park from the teenager. He nearly opened the scoring in the first half with a long-range curler that went just wide.

Ousmane Dembele - 6.5/10

A mixed performance from the Frenchman, who on the one hand was very willing to take the opposition on and send crosses into the box and on the other hand, a little careless in possession.

Raphinha - 6/10

A tough competitive debut outing for the highly-rated winger. He played largely down the left and struggled to get going before being hooked off at the hour mark.

Robert Lewandowski - 6.5/10

Barcelona's new number 9 put out a solid and energetic display from on his La Liga debut, although he seemed a bit overeager at certain times. No player took as many shots as the former Bayern Munich man on the night.

Substitutes

Frenkie de Jong - 7/10

Despite all the noise around De Jong, the Dutchman let his game do the talking in his 30-minutes spell on the pitch. He won 100% of his duels, completed 100% of his dribbles whilst also creating two chances.

Ansu Fati - 6.5/10

Fati replaced the hapless Raphinha in the second half and should probably have started the game. He was electric down the left and could have scored the winner for Barcelona.

Sergi Roberto - 6/10

Came on alongside the aforementioned two but did not have nearly as much impact as he struggled to adapt to the fast pace of the game.

Franck Kessie - 6/10

Replaced Pedri at the 72nd minute. Had two shots before suffering a late injury scare.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 6/10

Came on late and came close to scoring the winner.

