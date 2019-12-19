Barcelona 0-0 Real Madrid: 3 Interesting stats from the latest El Clasico | La Liga 2019-20

Action from the latest El Clasico, the first of the 2019-20 season

The first El Clasico of the 2019-20 season, and the 180th La Liga installment of the famed rivalry ended goalless at the Camp Nou on Wednesday night, as the top two teams in the league this season - Barcelona and Real Madrid (in that order) remain atop the Spanish top-flight on goal difference.

A game that was originally scheduled on 26th October, but had to be rescheduled owing to political disturbances in Catalonia, was played out almost two months later amidst a tense atmosphere both on and off the pitch.

Real Madrid were the more eloquent attacking team on the night, mustering almost double the number of shots, shots on target, and corner kicks than the hosts.

#ElClasico in Numbers:



Real Madrid had triple the number of balls inside the penalty box of Barcelona (32 balls in Ter Stegen area vs 8 in Courtois area)



Real Madrid was more successful in the pass (88.3% vs 87.2 of Barça)



Real Madrid had more recoveries of the game (55) — Real Madrid Info (@RMadridInfo) December 19, 2019

Gerard Pique headed away a Real Madrid goal-bound shot off the line and Sergio Ramos did the same for the visitors. Gareth Bale thought he scored the only goal of the night but his effort was narrowly ruled out for offside as a goalless stalemate left both Barcelona and Real Madrid on 72 Clasico wins apiece in the league.

Let us have a look at three interesting stats to have emerged from the latest installment of the El Clasico.

#1 First goalless El Clasico in 17 years

The goalless stalemate last night was the first goalless El Clasico game in all competitions in 17 years.

0 - This is the first 0-0 in #ElClásico in all competitions since November 2002, 6235 days ago. Battle. pic.twitter.com/iHMfuuOoCe — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 18, 2019

It has been over 6000 days and 50 El Clasico games since the 2002-03 La Liga season, where Barcelona and Real Madrid played out a goalless draw in a competitive fixture.

#2 Zinedine Zidane becomes the first Real Madrid manager to remain unbeaten in 5 El Clasicos at the Camp Nou

Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane became the first Real Madrid manager to remain unbeaten in five consecutive El Clasico clashes at the Camp Nou after Los Blancos played out a goalless draw with Barcelona in the first El Clasico of the season last night.

5 - Zinedine Zidane is unbeaten in his five managerial games at Camp Nou in all competitions (W2 D3), becoming the first @realmadriden manager to remain unbeaten in five away Clasicos. Magister. pic.twitter.com/0DdMIOd6C9 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 18, 2019

Zidane's run of five unbeaten games at the home of Barcelona include two wins and three draws.

In 2015-16, Real Madrid came from behind to win 2-1 at Barcelona. A year later, in La Liga, Ramos forced a share of the spoils with a late equaliser. In the 2017 Supercopa de Espana, Zidane's men triumphed 3-1 in the first leg at the Camp Nou. Goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Bale helped Madrid to a 2-2 Liga draw in 2017-18.

#3 Sergio Ramos becomes the player with most El Clasico appearances

Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos became player with the most appearances ever in the history of El Clasico when he played his record 43rd match of the famed fixture at the Camp Nou last night.

1 - @realmadriden player Sergio Ramos will become the player with the most appearances in #ElClasico history (43), surpassing Manolo Sanchís, Francisco Gento, Xavi Hernández and Lionel Messi (42 for each one). Captain pic.twitter.com/3m6pHenIOB — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 18, 2019

Ramos is now one clear of the second-placed quartet of Manolo Sanchis, Francisco Gento, Xavi Hernandez, and Lionel Messi, who have each participated in 42 El Clasicos.