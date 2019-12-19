Barcelona 0-0 Real Madrid: 5 Hits and Flops from the game | La Liga 19/20

Jayesh Motwani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 19 Dec 2019, 08:47 IST SHARE

It ended all square in the end

Barcelona hosted Real Madrid at the Camp Nou for the biggest game of matchweek 17 in La Liga on Wednesday night. Prior to the match, both teams were level on points (35 each) on top of the league table.

The Blaugrana came into the game on the back of a draw against Real Sociedad, while Los Blancos also drew away to Valencia last weekend.

The match started with both teams having equal control on the ball, but Barcelona were looking more nervous than Real Madrid. Los Blancos created the better opportunities in the first period as Karim Benzema and Casemiro drew out saves from Marc-Andre ter Stegen, while Gerard Pique made a goal-line clearance from a Real Madrid corner.

Barcelona did manage to create one huge opportunity in the first half as Lionel Messi's shot was cleared off the line by Sergio Ramos. In the second period, the visitors started really well but the composure was lacking in the final third. In the end, both teams couldn't manage to break the deadlock and the game ended 0-0. As a result, both Barcelona and Real Madrid find themselves equal on points at the top of the Spanish league table, with 36 points each.

Here, we are going to take a look at the five hits and flops from last night's El Classico.

#5 Hit - Gerard Pique

Gerard Piqué had a very solid outing

It was a very solid and composed display from Barcelona's veteran centre-back Gerard Pique. As previously stated, Real Madrid were finding themselves in great positions in the attacking third early on but almost everything was being dealt by Pique really well.

Be it the constant crosses from Ferland Mendy, or the continues probing from Karim Benzema, the Spaniard had an answer to everything. The 32-year-old was also calm and composed on the ball, unlike his defensive partner Clement Lenglet, who looked very nervous from the start.

In terms of stats, Pique had a passing accuracy of 85%, with one tackle, two interceptions, and 10 clearances, which was the most by any player on the pitch. He also made some very important blocks, along with a vital goal-line clearance.

1 / 3 NEXT