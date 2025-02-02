Barcelona 1-0 Deportivo Alaves: Player ratings as Blaugrana close gap at the top of the table

Barcelona managed a 1-0 win over relegation battlers Alaves in their recent La Liga clash on Sunday, February 2. In a closely contested game, Robert Lewandowski’s strike in the 61st minute helped the Catalan eke out a victory.

The victory sees the Catalans move within four points of their eternal rivals Real Madrid who sit atop the league standings after 22 matches. On that note, let's look at Barcelona's players' rating in their win over Alaves.

Barcelona player ratings

Wojciech Szczęsny - 7/10

The veteran Polish keeper had a decent game for Blaugrana in their narrow win over Alaves. He did not have to make a save and was near with his passing, completing 84 percent of his 34 passes.

Joules Kounde - 7.5/10

The French defender was solid for the home side in their win. He made two tackles and won five out of nine duels in the match.

Ronald Araujo - 6.5/10

The Uruguayan defender was decent before he was taken off at halftime. He made two clearances and won the four aerial duels he entered.

Pau Cubarsi - 8/10

The young defender was a solid part of the Barcelona team that ground out a home victory. He completed the most passes in the game (111).

Alejandro Balde- 6/10

Blade was poor for his boyhood club and was constantly exposed in the match. He lost seven out of 10 ground duels and was dispossessed four times.

Marc Casado - 6/10

Cassado did not have his best game before he was hooked at halftime. He completed 96 percent of his 26 passes but failed to win one of the three aerial duels he entered.

Pedri - 8/10

Pedri enjoyed a fine game for his side. He was the most fouled player on the pitch, getting fouled six times and he won all 11 duels he entered in the game.

Lamine Yamal - 8.5/10

Lamine Yamal was magical in the game. He had a mazy run in the first half that was a marvel to behold, created the most chances in the game (3), completed the most dribbles (11), and won 15 duels in the game.

Gavi - 6/10

Gavi did not have enough time to affect the game before he was taken off after a clash of heads.

Raphinha - 7.5/10

The Barcelona captain had a solid game before he was withdrawn for Ferran Torres. He created two chances in the match and was a willing runner during his time on the pitch.

Robert Lewandowski - 8.5/10

The veteran striker had a solid game for Blaugrana and bagged the sole goal for his efforts. He won two out of three duels in a solid display up top.

Barcelona substitutions

Fermin Lopez - 7/10

The Spanish midfielder came on for the injured Gavi and was solid until the final whistle. He made three recoveries and completed 10 out of 15 passes.

Eric Garcia - 7/10

Eric Garcia came on for Ronald Araujo and had a solid performance for the hosts. He completed 46 out of 47 passes and won one tackle in the game.

Frankie de Jong - 7/10

The Dutch midfielder came on at halftime and had a solid performance for Barcelona. He completed all 41 passes that he attempted and won two out of three ground duels he entered.

Ferran Torres - 7/10

Ferran Torres came on for 23 minutes and completed 82 percent of his 11 passes while managing a shot on target.

Gerrard Martin - NA

The Spanish defender came on late and did not have enough time to affect the game.

Pau Victor - NA

The defender came on late and did not have enough time to affect the game.

