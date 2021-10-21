Barcelona 1-0 Dynamo Kyiv: 5 talking points as Gerard Pique's winner helps Blaugrana open their account | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Barcelona overcame Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League, thanks to a landmark strike from Gerard Pique, to pick up their first win of the season. The Blaugrana had endured 3-0 defeats against Bayern Munich (home) and Benfica (away) to start their campaign.

Despite keeping more of the ball, clear-cut chances were hard to come by against Kyiv, although Sergino Dest, Luuk de Jong and Ansu Fati squandered presentable openings. For all their defensive solidity, Kyiv showed no attacking intent, rarely getting out of their half, as they ended the game without bagging a shot on target.

Barcelona are now third in Group E, but they now have to swiftly turn their attention to Sunday's El Clasico against high-flying Real Madrid. On that note, here are the five key talking points from the match:

#5 Profligate Barcelona open their Champions League account for the season

Barcelona could've scored more goals on the night.

Barcelona wasted some good chances against Kyiv that would've made for a more convincing win. Against most other teams, Barcelona's profligacy could have hurt them, but Kyiv didn't show enough attacking intent to punish their illustrious hosts for their benevolence.

Sergino Dest and Luuk de Jong came close to scoring in the first half, but fired their efforts wide. Ansu Fati, who was a lively attacking presence after coming off the bench, also squandered a glorious chance.

A horrible mistake from Heorhiy Bushchan had opened up space inside the box. But the 18-year-old, with his back to the goal, attempted an ambitious backward kick that flew wide when he was better off setting up an unmarked Sergio Busquets.

The Barcelona team of the old would've ruthlessly put a sorry Kyiv team away and cruised to a big win. But Ronald Koeman's side are struggling to emerge out of Lionel Messi’s shadows, with an underwhelming performance against modest visitors. A repeat of that is unlikely to go unpunished in the El Clasico on Sunday.

#4 Ansu Fati deserves to start

Ansu Fati produced a lovely cameo off the bench.

It was no coincidence that Barcelona took off Luuk de Jong for Ansu Fati, who looked menacing immediately after coming on. The teenage sensation boosted Barcelona's misfiring attack, and nearly scored a spectacular goal too.

He made several excellent runs into the Kyiv box, providing an attacking outlet from dangerous positions. Fati had Bilo-Syn on the ropes, as they just couldn't keep up with him. Earlier, it was announced that Barcelona have tied down Fati to a contract till 2027.

B/R Football @brfootball OFFICIAL: Barcelona announce Ansu Fati has renewed his contract until June 2027 with a €1B/$1.17B release clause 👑 OFFICIAL: Barcelona announce Ansu Fati has renewed his contract until June 2027 with a €1B/$1.17B release clause 👑 https://t.co/eSfl2k3lEC

Fati must have been disappointed by his execution of the overhead kick, as he had better options around him who could have scored. Nevertheless, Fati was a lively presence in the Barcelona attack.

Considering Fati's recent form. Ronald Koeman would be wise to start him in El Clasico.

