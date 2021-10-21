Barcelona 1-0 Dynamo Kyiv: Barcelona Player ratings as Gerard Pique lifts insipid Blaugrana to first win of campaign | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Barcelona got their 2021-22 Champions League campaign up and running with a 1-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv at Camp Nou. Gerard Pique scored the only goal of the game on a scrappy night for Blaugrana, who squandered a few chances.

Luuk de Jong and Sergino Dest came close in the first half, before Ansu Fati failed to capitalise on a goalkeeping mistake from Heorhiy Buschchan in the second. Kyiv, meanwhile, were simply content to sit back and soak up the pressure, never really showing any attacking threat. The visitors ended the game without mustering a single shot on target.

The victory eases pressure on embattled Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman. However, such a performance won't raise too much hope ahead of the all-important El Clasico. On that note, here are the player ratings for Barcelona:

Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 7/10

It was a fairly comfortable evening for the Barcelona custodian, who didn't have to make a single save in the game.

Oscar Mingueza - 5/10

It was an awful game from Mingueza, who looked lost at right-back. He didn't contribute anything meaningful at either end, and was substituted at the break.

Gerard Pique - 7.5/10

The veteran Barcelona centre-back rose to the occasion with a goal, and was generally solid in defence too. His strike made him the joint-most prolific goalscoring defender in Champions League history.

Clement Lenglet - 7/10

It was a solid performance in defence from the Frenchman, who fought hard for the ball and passed it around well too.

Jordi Alba - 7.5/10

Alba made several excellent crosses in the game. After watching some of them go to waste, he bagged the assist for Pique's winner.

Frenkie de Jong - 7/10

He was a lively attacking presence throughout the game, and led much of Barcelona's press. But De Jong came up short with a good chance in the first half before making a poor cross from a good attacking move.

Sergio Busquets - 7.5/10

The Barcelona captain worked hard in midfield, pressing Kyiv off the ball. He made excellent distribution, and also ran into pockets of space to provide an attacking outlet for his team.

Gavi - 6/10

While his passing was great, Gavi showed little quality in anything else. He struggled to fully get involved in the game, losing possession ten times.

Sergino Dest - 6/10

He ran with purpose and provided an outlet, but lacked the end-product, missing two big chances in the game. Playing Dest as a winger wasn't such a good idea after all.

Luuk de Jong - 5/10

He blew a great chance to impress Koeman, producing a poor performance that was also marred by a huge miss in the first half.

Memphis Depay - 6/10

The in-form Dutchman was sorely lacking in attacking effervescence, cutting a frustrated figure on the wings.

Ratings of Barcelona substitutes against Dynamo Kyiv

Ansu Fati - 6/10

Barcelona's teenage sensation wasted a glorious chance midway through the second half with a poor back-volley. He could've rather squared the ball to Busquets, who ran inside the area unmarked, or positioned himself better before making the shot.

Sergi Roberto - 6.5/10

Despite his best efforts, Roberto struggled to get involved in the game against Kyiv.

Philippe Coutinho - 7/10

The Brazilian injected a lot of energy and attacking threat to Barcelona. He also laid out a key pass.

Sergio Aguero - 6/10

His Champions League debut for Barcelona was just like his league debut at the weekend - underwhelming.

