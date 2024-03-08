Barcelona 1-0 Mallorca: 5 Hits and Flops as Lamine Yamal scores a wonder-goal to snatch victory | La Liga 2023-24

Barcelona secured a narrow 1-0 win over Mallorca at the Estadio Olimpic Lluis Companys in La Liga on Friday, March 8.

Barca entered this game on the back of a great run of form. They were unbeaten in their last seven games, earning four wins and three draws in that time. However, with three draws in their last five, Xavi Hernandez's men seemed to falter slightly. The Spaniard fielded a changed XI for this game as he gave youngsters opportunities to shine.

Mallorca, on the other hand, won three, drew one and lost one of their last five games. They knocked Real Sociedad out of the Copa del Rey, before securing a heroic 1-0 win over Girona in their last game. Javier Aguirre knew his team would have to be at their best for any sort of result and fielded a strong lineup.

Expand Tweet

Barcelona made a strong start to the game and dominated possession in the first half. They played most of their football in Mallorca's half and had 13 attempts, but just four of those were on target. Their best chance was from the penalty spot after Raphinha was fouled by Jose Copete. However, Ilkay Gundogan's tame effort was saved with ease by Predrag Rajkovic.

With just 34% possession, Mallorca attempted five shots, with two of those on target. Aside from the penalty, their backline and goalkeeper performed well to keep Barcelona at bay as the teams went into the break tied at 0-0.

Expand Tweet

Barcelona began the second half much like they did the first, keeping the ball for lengthy spells. Their initial attempts were off target but they continued to push forward. The hosts finally broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute courtesy of a moment of brilliance from 16-year-old Lamine Yamal.

The youngster received the ball from Robert Lewandowski and patiently waited for a gap to open, before firing a curling effort into the top-left corner of the goal. Neither side had any notable chances after that effort as Barcelona held on to secure a 1-0 won. On that note, let's take a look at the five hits and flops from the game.

#5. Hit - Predrag Rajkovic (Mallorca)

The Mallorca custodian was on-song as he made six saves throughout the game. Four of those were from inside the box as he did well to keep Barcelona at bay.

Rajkovic made four of his saves in the first period to ensure his side stayed in the game at half-time. He made two more in the second period, but was beaten by an arguably unstoppable shot by Yamal.

#4. Flop - Ilkay Gundogan (Barcelona)

Gundogan had a decent game with the ball in midfield as he passed it with 90% accuracy, including four long balls and three key passes. He also won six duels in a cagey midfield battle. However, the German had a nightmare in front of goal.

He stepped up to take the penalty after Raphinha was fouled, but attempted a very tame effort that was easily saved by Rajkovic. Gundogan missed two other big chances as he failed to capitalize on any of his four attempts on goal.

#3. Hit - Joao Cancelo (Barcelona)

The Portuguese full back had a great game on and off the ball. He mostly occupied advanced areas on the left wing for Barca and was instrumental in progressing the ball forward. He passed the ball with 80% accuracy, including three long balls, two crosses and two key passes.

Cancelo was also solid in defence and kept things tight on the left side. He won seven of his 11 duels, making four clearances and one interception as well. Cancelo also completed an impressive four dribbles to get past opponents.

#2. Flop - Joao Felix (Barcelona)

Despite playing for just over an hour, Joao Felix had very little influence on the proceedings for Barcelona. He won just two of his seven duels, which allowed Mallorca to thwart the hosts' moves from the left flank. Felix attempted two shots, of which one was blocked and the other was off-target.

He had 40 touches of the ball and passed it with 84% accuracy, including two key passes and one long ball. Felix also lost possession of the ball nine times.

#1. Hit - Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

The teenager came up clutch for Barcelona and scored lovely goal to help secure victory for his team. He showed great composure to receive the ball inside the box, before picking a spot and firing an unstoppable effort to score.

Expand Tweet

Yamal played two key passes and also won five duels. He also made three tackles and one interception. Aged just 16, Yamal has put in several important performances for Xavi Hernandez's men this season. He now has six goals and seven assists from 37 appearances across competitions.