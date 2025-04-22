Barcelona 1-0 Mallorca: Blaugranes player ratings as LaLiga table toppers consolidate lead

Barcelona secured a narrow 1-0 win at home against Mallorca on Tuesday, April 22, to extend their lead atop the LaLiga table. Hansi Flick's side dominated the game and will be disappointed they bagged just one goal despite having 78% possession and landing 13 shots on target.

Dani Olmo bagged the only goal in the match after he was set up in the 46th minute by Eric Garcia. The Catalans now have a seven-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid, who have a game in hand.

Barcelona player ratings

Wojciech Szczęsny- 7.5/10

The veteran Polish keeper had a quiet game for the hosts. He completed 19 of 20 passes and made eight recoveries.

Ronald Araujo- 8/10

The Uruguayan defender had a solid game on Tuesday. He created one chance, won two tackles, and won seven of 13 duels.

Inigo Martinez- 7.5/10

The veteran defender was the most accurate passer among the players who played over 45 minutes, completing 90 of 93 passes. He also won five of nine duels.

Eric Garcia- 8.5/10

The former Manchester City defender helped Barcelona keep a clean sheet and assisted the match's only goal.

Hector Fort- 7.5/10

The Spanish teenager had a fine game for Barcelona and helped them keep a clean sheet. He completed 59 of 64 passes and made five recoveries, but he lost all five duels he entered.

Gavi- 8/10

Gavi had a fine game in the heart of midfield for Hansi Flick's side. He completed the most passes (109), created three chances, and was the most fouled player (three times).

Pedri- 9/10

Pedri was fabulous against Mallorca and helped Barcelona dominate the midfield. He created the most chances (six), made 18 recoveries, and won four of eight duels.

Lamine Yamal- 8/10

Lamine Yamal had another excellent outing for La Blaugrana against Mallorca. He created three chances, took 10 shots, and won two tackles in the game.

Dani Olmo- 8.5/10

The Euro 2024 winner played well for Barcelona and scored the winning goal. He created four chances, made three recoveries, and won a free-kick.

Ansu Fati- 7/10

The La Masia graduate performed well in a rare start for the Catalan giants. He created three chances but lost seven of eight duels.

Ferran Torres- 7.5/10

The Spanish forward had a decent game for Blaugrana, but failed to find the back of the net. He created two chances, won two free-kicks, and won five of six duels.

Barcelona substitutions

Fermin Lopez- 7/10

The Spanish midfielder came on shortly after the hour mark and performed well against Mallorca for Barcelona. He created two chances, tested the opposition goalkeeper twice, and made two recoveries.

Raphinha- 6/10

The Brazilian star came on just after the hour mark and was disappointing by his impressive standards this season. He created one chance but lost three of four duels.

Gerard Martin- 6/10

The Spaniard came on for the final 13 minutes of the game and had a decent performance for Blaugrana. Martin completed 11 of 13 passes.

Pau Victor- 6.5/10

The Spanish forward came on for the final 13 minutes of the game. He completed all six passes he attempted and created two chances.

Frenkie De Jong- NA

The Dutch midfielder came on late and lacked time to affect the game.

