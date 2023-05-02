Barcelona 1-0 Osasuna: 5 talking points as late Alba strike sinks resolute Rojillos | La Liga 2022-23

Barcelona laboured to a 1-0 win over Osasuna in La Liga on Tuesday (May 2), with Jordi Alba scoring the winner in the 84th minute.

The Blaugrana were looking to take another step towards the league title but struggled for large swathes. Pedri and Ronald Araujo missed their chances, while Jorge Herrandos was sent off for Los Rojillos after only 22 minutes.

Xavi's side huffed and puffed but couldn't find a way past Osasuna's stoic defence despite having numerical advantage. Nevertheless, a later Jordi Alba strike means Barcelona are on the cusp of their first top-flight title in four years.

On that note, here're the five talking points from the game:

#5 Jordi Alba saves Barcelona's blushes

Barca's unlikely hero of the night

Barcelona were headed to a disappointing goalless draw at home to ten-man Osasuna. They held firm despite their numerical advantage and were on course to pick up an unlikely point at the Camp Nou.

Robert Lewandowski appeared to have won it for the hosts in the 79th minute by poking home from close range. However, his effort was ruled for offside, as Ferran Torres was marginally ahead of the line when Jordi Alba had played in the cross.

Just six minutes later, though, Alba found redemption by netting the winner. This time Jules Kounde whipped in a cross, which Frenkie de Jong nodded into the path of Alba. The Spaniard produced a first-time finish into the bottom-left corner.

With the game almost done and dusted, Osasuna had very little time to find their way back as Barcelona secured all three points in a huge reprieve.

#4 Jorge Herrando sent off on league debut for Osasuna

Herrando's league debut ended prematurely

Osasuna defender Jorge Herrando was sent off in the 26th minute, leaving his side to play with a numerical disadvantage for over an hour.

In a desperate attempt to stop an onrushing Pedri, the 22-year-old pulled the Barcelona midfielder back. The referee immediately brandished a red and sent Herrando off for an early bath.

It was a nightmare debut for the youngster, who was looking to break into Osasuna's senior team. However, he saw his first league cap with the Rojillos end early.

#3 De Jong packs a punch

De Jong (right) was a bright spot for Barca.

Jordi Alba was the unlikely winner for Barcelona, but Frenkie de Jong was the real MVP of the match.

The Dutchman was involved in almost every attacking move from the La Liga leaders. De Jong gave Osasuna's resolute rearguard a tough time with his fine footwork and linkup plays.

Had his teammates been more clinical in front of goal, he'd have bagged a few assists. Nevertheless, De Jong gained redemption late on when he put it on a plate for Alba to finish.

#2 Osasuna have Copa del Rey in sight

Los Rojillos could push Real Madrid all the way.

If this was a dress rehearsal for the upcoming Copa del Rey final with Real Madrid, Osasuna will enter the game confidently after a strong performance at the Camp Nou.

Los Rojillos take on Los Blancos for the title on Saturday (May 6). They prepared for the same with an encouraging display at Barcelona, despite playing for over an hour with a numerical disadvantage.

The visitors held their fort well in the face of Barcelona's aggression and kept them at arm's length till the 84th minute, defending with all their might.

That very nearly secured them a point, but Osasuna can still be proud of their performance and look forward to their showpiece clash in Seville. Real Madrid have been warned.

#1 Barcelona on cusp of La Liga title

Xavi has brought them to the brink of the title.

Barcelona edged closer to their first La Liga title in four years with another victory. They are now only five points away from confirming themselves as champions.

Holders Real Madrid are second with 68 points from 32 games and can secure a maximum of 86 points. The Blaugrana are already on 82 after 33 games, so wins in their next two will confirm their Spanish crown.

It will be the culmination of the side's revival under Xavi. The Spaniard had inherited a mess from Ronald Koeman in November 2021 but has slowly returned the club back to their best with patient rebuilding.

