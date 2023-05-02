Barcelona 1-0 Osasuna: Player ratings for Blaugrana as Jordi Alba saved the blushes with late winner | La Liga 2022-23

Barcelona beat Osasuna 1-0 in La Liga on Tuesday, courtesy of a late winner from Jordi Alba. With the league title almost sewn up, the Catalans were looking to take another giant step towards their coronation, but it turned out to be a drag. Osasuna held firm and were even reduced to 10 men after Jorge Herrando was sent off in the 26th minute, but managed to keep their mighty hosts at bay regardless.

Pedri and Ronald Araujo were also guilty of missing chances as Barcelona headed into the break goalless. Even in the second half, they struggled to find a clear opening, with most of their efforts being nothing but hopeful punts from range.

Robert Lewandowski finally appeared to have broken the deadlock in the 79th minute, but Ferran Torres was found to be offside in the buildup, causing the goal to be ruled out.

However, six minutes later, Alba combined with Frenkie de Jong to secure all three points for Barcelona, who are now only five away from their first La Liga title since 2019.

Here are the player ratings for Barcelona:

Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 7/10

The Barcelona custodian had a relatively comfortable evening but stepped up whenever called into question, making two saves.

Jules Kounde - 7.5/10

A huge menace down the right-hand side with his attacking potential. He created a wonderful opportunity for Dembele on the inside-right channel minutes before the winner, and the Frenchman dragged it wide.

Ronald Araujo - 6.5/10

He blazed his header over the bar in the first half and then saw another shot deflected wide of the post.

Andreas Christensen - 6.5/10

He showed good positional awareness and made two clearances.

Alejandro Balde, 7/10

Balde created an excellent chance for Pedri to score in the first half, but the Spaniard fired it wide after it came off his shin.

Frenkie de Jong, 8/10

The Dutchman was a vibrant source of chances for Barcelona, so it's no wonder that he bagged the assist for Alba's winner.

Sergio Busquets - 7/10

He controlled the game for Barcelona and even created an excellent chance for Lewandowski, whose effort was saved by the Osasuna goalkeeper.

Pedri - 8.5/10

A creative outlet for Barcelona, but missed a glorious chance to score in the first half. Pedri forced the red card for Herrando after he pulled the Spaniard back.

Raphinha - 7.5/10

The Brazilian was heavily involved in all of Barcelona's attacks, but most of his crosses were wayward.

Robert Lewandowski - 6.5/10

The Pole uncharacteristically misfired in front of goal, and just when it seemed like he'd won it for Barcelona in the 79th minute, the offside flag was raised.

Gavi - N/A

He unfortunately had to go off with a knock following a collision with Robert Ibanez.

Substitutes

Ansu Fati (36' for Gavi) - 7/10

The Spaniard tested the Barcelona defense time and again, making a total of six shots, although only one was on target.

Eric Garcia (52' for Christensen) - 6/10

He was merely chasing shadows for most of the time.

Ousmane Dembele (52' for Raphinha) - 7/10

The Frenchman injected plenty of attacking firepower after coming on and even had the chance to break the deadlock for Barcelona minutes before Alba did.

Jordi Alba (76' for Balde) - 8.5/10

The unlikely winner for Barcelona today.

Ferran Torres (76' for Busquets) - 6/10

He deflected Lewandowski's goalbound shot wide and was then caught offside for the Pole's goal, causing it to be ruled out.

