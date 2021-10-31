Barcelona 1-1 Alaves: Barca player ratings as post-Ronald Koeman era begins with frustrating draw | La Liga 2021-22

Barcelona were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Alaves in La Liga in their first match since Ronald Koeman's sacking. Memphis Depay's second-half opener was almost immediately cancelled out by Luis Rioja as the Blaugrana dropped yet more points in the title race.

The draw, their fourth in ten league games, leaves them in ninth place. Barcelona have 16 points from 11 games, and are winless in La Liga in three games, having won only once in their last five.

3 wins out of last 11 games ❌



9th in La Liga 📉



#BarcaAlaves FT': Barcelona 1-1 Alaves3 wins out of last 11 games ❌9th in La Liga 📉 FT': Barcelona 1-1 Alaves3 wins out of last 11 games ❌9th in La Liga 📉#BarcaAlaves https://t.co/MSQDNxcWAR

To compound their misery further, Sergio Aguero, starting at the Camp Nou for the first time, and Gerard Pique, both went off injured. They are now doubtful for the Blaugrana's Champions League clash against Dynamo Kyiv.

On that note, here are the player ratings for Barcelona:

Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 7/10

Despite Alaves showing encouraging attacking potential, the Barcelona custodian had a relatively comfortable outing. But he had no chance with their goal.

Oscar Mingueza - 6.5/10

The Spaniard carried the ball forward with purpose, and made good recovery runs. But he couldn't stop Joselu from laying off for Rioja for Alaves' equaliser.

Gerard Pique - 7/10

The veteran Barcelona defender kept everything tidy at the back, and also looked to get his side forward with a few long balls. However, he could've done better with Joselu's pass for Rioja.

infosfcb  @infosfcb Gerard Pique will not be able to continue. He is replaced by Clement Lenglet. Gerard Pique will not be able to continue. He is replaced by Clement Lenglet. https://t.co/25WchHiebA

Eric Garcia - 7/10

He truly laid down a marker with his exceptional passing. Garcia also attempted two headed efforts at other end, which eventually came to nothing.

Jordi Alba - 7/10

A fiery ball of energy, Alba was a livewire down the left flank. He constantly roaming forward to link up with his attacking counterparts, and also set up Depay for Barcelona's only goal of the night.

Nicolas Gonzalez - 7/10

The youngster hounded Alaves players off the ball like a Terrier, and also demonstrated his dribbling skills.

Sergio Busquets - 7/10

He had a fine game, and protected the back four with aplomb. But Busquet's resistance was breached, which allowed Alaves to pull a goal back.

Gavi - 7/10

An inadvertent first-half handball led to a free-kick to Alaves. But Gavi later produced an eye-catching slaloming run to set up Depay for a great opportunity.

Sergino Dest - 7/10

He got ahead of himself at times, but worked really hard to win back possession. However, his end-product was lacking, as he failed to complete any of his six crosses on the night.

Sergio Aguero - N/A

His first start for Barcelona was a nightmare,as the striker went off after struggling to catch a breath.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



Get well soon Sergio Aguero was taken to hospital in an ambulance tonight after suffering breathing difficulties on the pitch for Barcelona.Get well soon @aguerosergiokun Sergio Aguero was taken to hospital in an ambulance tonight after suffering breathing difficulties on the pitch for Barcelona.Get well soon @aguerosergiokun 🙏 https://t.co/RyCwn1R4pY

Memphis Depay - 8/10

The Dutch striker was back among the goals with a sensational strike from 20 yards. He curled one into the top corner to open Barcelona's account for the evening, and also hit the woodwork.

OptaJose @OptaJose 13 - Only Lionel Messi 🇦🇷 (34) has scored more goals from outside the box than Memphis Depay 🇳🇱 in the top five European leagues since the start of 2018 (13, level with Dries Mertens 🇧🇪). Missile. 13 - Only Lionel Messi 🇦🇷 (34) has scored more goals from outside the box than Memphis Depay 🇳🇱 in the top five European leagues since the start of 2018 (13, level with Dries Mertens 🇧🇪). Missile. https://t.co/XxiGyPy6aN

Ratings of Barcelona substitutes against Alaves

Riqui Puig - 6.5/10

The young Spaniard came off the bench, and impressed with his pace, directness and exemplary passing. With Koeman gone, he can expect more game time.

Philippe Coutinho - 6/10

The Brazilian tried his best, but couldn't make an impact on the game. His efforts were wayward too, as he twice fired into the stands.

Clement Lenglet - 6/10

He replaced the injured Pique in the 70th minute, but struggled to get involved in the game for Barcelona.

Alejandro Balde - 5/10

The youngster conceded a free-kick, and then miscontrolled a flick from Depay, which betrayed his inexperience.

Abdessamad Ezzalzouli - N/A

The Barcelona B player was barely seen after coming on against Alaves.

