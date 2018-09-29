Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Barcelona 1-1 Athletic Bilbao: 3 reasons why the champions dropped points

Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
357   //    29 Sep 2018, 23:25 IST

Barcelona drop points for the third successive league game
Barcelona drop points for the third successive league game

Barcelona's perfect start to the season looks like a distant memory after dropping yet more points today, as Athletic Bilbao showed tremendous nerves to hold the champions at the Camp Nou. Manager Ernesto Valverde threw two big curveballs after dropping Messi and Busquets to the bench, and was made to pay for the same with a poor first-half.

Los Leones were in cruise control during the opening 45, while Oscar De Marcos put the visitors ahead just before half-time. But the introduction of Messi changed the complexion of the game in the second stanza as the hosts gained momentum and began dominating the proceedings as well as creating better opportunities.

However, it could only muster a late equaliser through another substitute Munir, who tapped home from point-blank range after a pinpoint delivery from Messi from the right.

The result extends Barcelona's winless streak in the league to three games now. Here are the three reasons behind a disappointing result:

#1 Valverde's bold decisions backfire

Valverde caught offguard
Valverde caught off-guard

Valverde clearly had one eye on the upcoming Champions League tie against Tottenham Hotspur in mind. Whilst he'd be excused for putting the premium on a much bigger game, the changes he made weren't so thoughtful and his stratagems today lacked tact. For once, the absence of Sergio Busquets in the midfield allowed Bilbao to take the game to the mighty hosts. With no protective cover for the back four, the defence was all over the place while Raul Garcia was like a bull in a china shop.

Additionally, with no Messi leading the charge up front, the Blaugrana lacked the bite going forward. Philippe Coutinho, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele are a fearsome attacking triumvirate, but without the Argentine thaumaturge, there was no creativity in the final third despite hogging a lion's share of the possession. Coutinho once again played out of position while Suarez too had to drift out of his zone to get the ball or to lay crosses. So despite the urgency in the gameplay, the penetration wasn't clinical.

Without two of the most important players on the field, Barcelona struggled. And how.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Athletic Bilbao Football Lionel Messi Raul Garcia Football Top 5/Top 10
Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Football aficionado. Writing enthusiast. Aspiring journalist.
Twitter reacts as Athletic Bilbao draw 1-1 against Barcelona
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao: Match Preview,...
RELATED STORY
3 talking points from Real Madrid's 1-1 draw against Bilbao 
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Real Madrid draw against Athletic Bilbao
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid - player...
RELATED STORY
Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Real Madrid: Five Talking Points
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19, Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid: Match...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: Real Madrid's predicted eleven for the...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: The La Liga title race has...
RELATED STORY
Top 20 nicknames of footballers - Part 2 of 2
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 7
FT RAY ESP
2 - 2
 Rayo Vallecano vs Espanyol
FT REA VAL
0 - 1
 Real Sociedad vs Valencia
FT BAR ATH
1 - 1
 Barcelona vs Athletic Club
90'+6' EIB SEV
0 - 3
 Eibar vs Sevilla
Tomorrow REA ATL 12:15 AM Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid
Tomorrow HUE GIR 03:30 PM Huesca vs Girona
Tomorrow VIL REA 07:45 PM Villarreal vs Real Valladolid
Tomorrow LEV DEP 10:00 PM Levante vs Deportivo Alavés
01 Oct REA LEG 12:15 AM Real Betis vs Leganés
02 Oct CEL GET 12:30 AM Celta Vigo vs Getafe
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us