Barcelona 1-1 Eibar: 5 talking points as the Blaugrana falter at Camp Nou | La Liga 2020-21

Barcelona returned from the festive break with a disappointing performance as a spirited Eibar side held the Catalans to a 1-1 draw on Tuesday.

The hosts came into this fixture on the back of a 3-0 win over Real Valladolid before Christmas. Manager Ronald Koeman stuck to the same three-man defence system that gave him that victory.

The big talking point when the team news was announced was the absence of Lionel Messi, with the Barcelona skipper granted additional leave by the club.

In his stead, Antoine Griezmann was handed a start, while Junior Firpo came in for the suspended Jordi Alba.

Barcelona started the game brightly and got an excellent chance to go ahead when Pedro Bigas fouled Ronald Araujo in the area inside the opening six minutes.

Referee Javier Rojas initially waved play on but changed his decision after consultations with VAR, only for Martin Braithwaite to blast the ensuing spot-kick wide.

The Denmark international thought he had redeemed himself when he converted with an excellent finish in the 25th minute but VAR chalked off the goal for a marginal offside decision.

Neither goalkeeper was called into action much after that, and both sides went into the break level.

A defensive error by Ronald Araujo allowed Kike Garcia to run straight at the Barcelona goal. The Eibar striker made no mistake when he came one-on-one with Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

This goal sparked some movement on the Barcelona touchline as Philippe Coutinho and Francisco Trincao came on for Miralem Pjanic and Griezmann respectively. The change had an immediate impact.

Some beautiful interplay on the flank allowed Coutinho to play Firpo in his stride. The left-back found Ousmane Dembele at the far post with an excellent cutback that was finished with aplomb.

The equaliser sparked Barcelona into life but despite fashioning some half-chances, the visitors held on for the draw. Koeman would have been worried by Coutinho limping off with what appeared to be an ankle problem at the death.

Here, we shall have a rundown of five talking points from the La Liga game.

#5 Barcelona end 2020 on a disappointing note

FC Barcelona v SD Eibar - La Liga Santander

The year 2020 was one to forget for Barcelona, who were unarguably one of the most disappointing clubs of the year.

Having picked up a win before Christmas, the Catalans would have been looking to end the year on a high. However, that was not to be as another dour performance ensured that Eibar left Camp Nou with a well-deserved point.

This stalemate means that Barcelona could potentially enter the new year 10 points behind Atletico Madrid, having played a game more. This is hardly an ideal position to be in.

#4 Kike Garcia continues fine run of form in front of goal

Kike Garcia scored against Real Madrid and Barcelona in December

Eibar forward Kike Garcia scored a contender for the goal of the season in the 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid. Having drawn blanks against Alaves, the 31-year-old was once more among the goals against the second Clasico giants.

Although he owed the goal to a major defensive error by Araujo, the former Middlesbrough man deserves credit for holding his nerve against one of the best goalkeepers in the world. He placed a calm finish beyond the reach of Ter Stegen in the 57th minute.

Jose Luis Mendilibar would hope his number 17 can keep up the good work in front of goal.