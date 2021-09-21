Barcelona 1-1 Granada: Player ratings as Ronald Araujo rescues a point for lackluster Blaugrana | La Liga 2021-22

Barcelona were held to a 1-1 draw by Granada at the Camp Nou in La Liga on Monday.

Ronaldo Araujo saved the blushes with a 90th-minute equalizer to cancel out Domingos Duarte's early opener.

The Portuguese opened the scoring just a minute and 28 seconds into the match, heading home from a Sergio Escudero cross.

The Catalans played catch-up ever since, but with little success as they struggled to carve out clear opportunities despite dominating possession and laying more crosses.

It was a similarly frustrating tale in the second-half too, as Ronald Koeman's side just didn't know how to break open a rigid Granada side.

However, in the final minute of normal time, following a series of slick passes, Gavi crossed for Araujo inside the box and the centre-back rose the highest to head it home.

Goal @goal Late Ronald Araujo goal saves Barcelona from a shock defeat to Granada 😰 Late Ronald Araujo goal saves Barcelona from a shock defeat to Granada 😰 https://t.co/Ke9uhqioLt

They came in for victory but only found a draw, at least better than a defeat, as beleaguered manager Koeman continues to walk on a knife's edge.

Here are the player ratings for Barcelona:

Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 7/10

The Barcelona custodian had to make a couple of important saves to keep the match within his side's touching distance whilst also showing excellent distribution skills.

Sergino Dest - 7/10

Starting on the right side, he looked dangerous going forward, but carried an equal threat after switching flanks following Balde's injury. He laid out three key passes but his crosses lacked accuracy, completing only one of 16 attempts.

Eric Garcia - 7.5/10

With Granada spending much of their time on the back foot after their goal, Garcia didn't have much to do in terms of defending. His distribution from the back, though, was excellent, completing 96% of his 100 passes!

Ronaldo Araujo - 8.5/10

Arguably the best player for Barcelona on the night, Araujo was a menace from set-pieces. His passes were top-notch and headed in the all-important equalizer in the dying embers. Man of the match by a mile.

Alejandro Balde - N/A

The 18-year-old played through backpain on his La Liga debut before eventually getting subbed off in the first-half as he couldn't continue. Unfortunate, but the youngster will get more chances going forward.

TalkFCB © @talkfcb_ Mingueza comes on for Alejandro Balde who seemed to be playing through a back problem for most of the first half sadly. Mingueza comes on for Alejandro Balde who seemed to be playing through a back problem for most of the first half sadly.

Sergi Roberto - 5/10

The Spaniard saw a shot come off the crossbar in the first-half besides which he was merely a passenger in the game. No wonder he was subbed off at half-time.

Sergio Busquets - 5.5/10

The Barcelona veteran too had an underwhelming outing as he struggled to cope with Granada on the break and looked utterly wasteful in possession too. Is age catching up with the star now?

Frenkie de Jong - 6.5/10

He lost his opposite number for the opening goal, but De Jong recovered to put in a decent performance, the key to keeping the ball moving with his distribution skills (96% passes completed), whilst also making two key passes.

Yusuf Demir - 6/10

The 18-year-old showed a lot of eagerness to get himself involved in the game and used the ball better than his more glamorous attacking cohorts.

Memphis Depay - 6.5/10

You could hold the Dutchman accountable for missing a few chances but Depay was also at the heart of everything good stemming from Barcelona's attack. Yet no game-changing heroics from him tonight.

Philippe Coutinho - 6/10

The Brazilian was actively involved in the proceedings without ever conjuring anything meaningful. He's only returning from an injury but Barcelona must be getting antsy to see their $100 million-plus investment in the star still not reaping any rewards.

Substitutes

Oscar Mingueza - 6/10

He worked hard both on and off the ball.

Luuk de Jong - 5/10

Do you even remember him being on the pitch? The Dutchman was a total non-factor for Barcelona in the second 45 minutes, even missing a sitter.

Gavi - 7/10

The only meaningful substitution from Koeman, Gavi was full of energy and set up Araujo for the equalizer with a delicious cross.

Gerard Pique - 6/10

As always, the Barcelona veteran stationed himself high up the pitch in the dying moments in the hope of scoring a goal or two, but to no avail.

Riqui Puig - 6/10

A few slick passes here and there, nothing much.

