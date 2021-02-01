Barcelona 2-1 Athletic Bilbao: 5 hits and flops as Lionel Messi's magical free-kick lifts Blaugrana | La Liga 2020-21

Barcelona edged past Athletic Bilbao 2-1 in La Liga on Sunday and somewhat avenged their recent Spanish Super Cup loss to the Basque outfit.

Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann were on target for Ronald Koeman's team on either side of a disastrous own goal from Jordi Alba.

Los Leones, who've picked up the least number of points away from home in the division this season, once again came a cropper.

The attacking flair with which they defeated Barcelona to clinch the Supercopa title two weeks ago was conspicuously missing here.

While the Blaugrana themselves weren't too impressive, they made the most of the chances they got.

The victory lifts Barcelona above Real Madrid in the standings, while Athletic Bilbao drop into the bottom half.

Here are the hits and flops from the match:

Hit: Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona)

Messi magic inspires Barcelona again

Lionel Messi put on a scintillating display on a day when he was embroiled in another controversy.

The Argentine ace fired in an unstoppable free-kick from 25 yards, breaking the deadlock and sealing his 650th strike for the club.

The Barcelona skipper was the key to linking up attacking moves and opening up Bilbao's defence with his mazy dribbles.

650 - Lionel Messi 🇦🇷 has scored his 650th goal for @FCBarcelona in all competitions (456 in @LaLigaEN), 49 of them have been direct free-kick goals (38 in league). Celestial. pic.twitter.com/1lJTNCQJSp — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 31, 2021

He led his side in terms of chances created with four and was involved in the second goal, with a delicate pass to assist-maker Oscar Mingueza.

Flop: Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao)

Barcelona's chief tormentor left his attacking boots at home tonight

The man who normally loves scoring against Barcelona had a rather quiet night at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

Inaki Williams, so often a thorn in the flesh of the Catalans whenever these clubs meet, was devoid of service.

Barcelona's defence kept him in check, and the Spaniard wasn't given any room to breathe, squished between the sturdy duo of Ronald Araujo and Samuel Umtiti.

Inaki Williams 🇪🇸 has scored more goals against Barcelona (6) than any other team. #BarcaAthletic pic.twitter.com/j3fpmRsGbk — RouteOneFootball (@Route1futbol) January 17, 2021

If that wasn't enough, Williams missed a great chance from point-blank range during the final minutes of normal time as Iker Muniain's excellent cross went begging.

Having scored in each of the last two games against Barcelona, the 26-year old striker missed a chance to create a unique record by making it three in succession.