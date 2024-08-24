Barcelona 2-1 Athletic Bilbao: Barca player ratings as Lamine Yamal wonder goal helps secure win | La Liga 2024-25

Barcelona secured a 2-1 win over Athletic Bilbao on Saturday (August 24) to make it two wins in two in La Liga this season. The Blaugrana faced tough opposition from their Basque opponents before emerging victorious.

It saw the Blaugrana take on their transfer target, Nico Williams, who they kept quiet. Strikes from Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski bookended an Oihan Sancet penalty to help the 2023 champions take another step towards regaining their crown.

Barcelona player ratings

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen - 6.5/10

The German shotstopper was reliable but mediocre. He conceded a goal from the spot but made a save. His coach will be pleased with his crisp passing, completing 96% of his passes.

Alex Balde - 7.5/10

The 20-year-old had a good game for Barcelona. He completed 88% of his passes and won all his tackles.

Inigo Martinez - 8/10

The veteran defender had a good game next to Pau Cubarsi in the heart of defence. Martinez completed 93% of his 98 passes and was nearly unbeatable in his duels.

Pau Cubarsi - 6.5/10

The young defender looked fine in and out of possession and completed 93% of his passes to help his side maintain possession. However, Cubarsi conceded the penalty that led to Bilbao's solitary goal.

Joules Kounde - 7.5/10

It was a good performance from the French full-back. He secured his flank defensively and played a key part in securing victory for his side. The 25-year-old won all his aerial duels and completed 86% of his passes.

Marc Bernal - 8/10

The young midfielder is a delight to watch. Bernal. 17, plays with poise and control beyond his years and looks to be a perfect successor to Sergio Busquets.

His crisp passing and ability to win the ball back saw him win all his tackles and complete 96% of his passes as he completed all his dribbles.

Pedri - 8/10

The Spaniard had a fbulous game for Barcelona and played a vital part in securing all three points. His passing was crisp and neat, and he helped set up Lewandowski for the winner.

Raphinha - 7.5/10

The Brazilian had a fine game for Barcelona and played the full 90 minutes. While he didn't bag a goal contribution, his dribbling and hard work off the ball were exemplary.

Lamine Yamal - 8.5/10

Yamal continues to show how phenomenally special he is. The 17-year-old's strike to open the scoring was truly fabulous.

Ferran Torres - 7/10

The Spanish winger was impressive and helped keep his opposing number honest. Torres didn't bag a goal contribution, but his hard work and diligence played a vital part in securing the victory.

Robert Lewandowski - 9/10

Salutations to the game-winner Robert Lewandowsk, whoi has begun the season in imperious form for Barcelona. His match-winning strike was his third strike in two games. The Polish striker looks poised to have a fabulous campaign if he continues his current form.

Ratings of Barcelona substitutes

Fermin Lopez - 7/10

The La Masia graduate had a fine game after coming on in the 63rd minute. He completed all nine passes he attempted and won all his tackles.

Eric Garcia - NA

He came on late to see out the game, but didn't have enough time to influence the game.

Gerard Martin - NA

Martin came on late and helped see out the victory but didn't have enough time to influence the game.

Pau Victor - NA

The striker came on late and saw the game out but didn't play long enough to impact the game.

