Barcelona 2-1 Getafe: Hits and flops from Barca's close win at home | La Liga 2019-20

Shubham Dupare

FC Barcelona v Getafe CF - La Liga

Barcelona continued their excellent home run in La Liga with yet another win in front of their fans as they saw off a determined Getafe side in a fixture that kept everyone at the edge of their seats. The game ended 2-1 in favour of the hosts as the two goals scored in quick succession in the first half proved to be decisive.

Lionel Messi could not get on the score-sheet himself but yet again showed his vision and passing prowess with an immaculate first-time assist for Antoine Griezmann's goal in the 33rd minute.

7 - Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann has been involved in seven goals in his last eight LaLiga games against Getafe (four goals and three assists). Omnipresent. pic.twitter.com/ZizvScj0k9 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 15, 2020

Blaugrana doubled their lead in a matter of six minutes, this time through an unexpected source in Sergi Roberto, who started at right-back today.

Despite securing a victory, they failed to go atop the standings, as leaders Real Madrid boast a better goal difference than the Catalans. Though Barca won the game, it was not for the lack of effort from Getafe, who gave all they had, especially in the second half, but could only pull one goal back through a delightful first-time volley in the 66th minute by Angel Rodriguez.

So, with another win in the bag for the reigning champions, here we take a look at the hits and flops from the game.

#1. Hit - Marc-Andre Ter Stegen

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

Barcelona No.1 Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is one of the best goalkeepers around, though he has conceded 29 goals this season, he performed when it mattered the most and his heroics between the sticks in the 72nd minute from point-blank range proved to be the saviour for the home team.

For the better part of the game, he remained untested by the Getafe frontline, who lacked the edge in the first 45 minutes, but was a match for the onslaught when the opposition ramped up their tempo in the final third in the second half.

Though he was helpless against substitute Angel Rodriguez's stunning volley 21 minutes in the second half, his decisive double save from a close range to deny Jaime Mata a tap-in with 18 minutes remaining helped in Barca claim three points from the game.

He is now being hailed as the hero for the team by fans on the social media and in all honesty, deserves that recognition.

#2. Flop - Frenkie De Jong

De Jong had a bad day in office.

Goalscorer from the last fixture, Frenkie De Jong remained pretty much anonymous in the midfield tonight. This wasn't Barcelona's best performance and they were particularly lethargic in the middle of the pitch.

He failed to have a real impact on the game tonight and failed to have a role in the buildup of the two goals. Today just wasn't his day and the passes weren't clicking for him, meaning he had to resort to routine balls to just get the ball moving. The usual flair and creativity were lacking in his game tonight.

Well, though the midfield of both the teams failed to inspire their teams, more was expected from De Jong, who has emerged as the first choice midfielder in the squad ahead of Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic this season.

He is still young and has a lot to learn, but if he is to join the long list of legendary Barcelona midfielders, he needs to step up his game and perform consistently.

