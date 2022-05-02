Barcelona 2-1 Mallorca: Barca Player Ratings as Memphis Depay and Sergio Busquets secure win with stunning goals | La Liga 2021-22

Barcelona saw off Mallorca with a 2-1 scoreline in La Liga on Sunday, May 1, at Camp Nou. The win saw the Blaugrana climb up to second place, two clear of Sevilla in third with four games to play.

The hosts came into this game on the back of a disappointing 1-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano on their home turf last week. They were looking to cover lost ground in the race to secure Champions League football for next season.

Mallorca, on the other hand, defeated Alaves 2-1 after a strong first-half display in their last game. They were just a point above the relegation zone before kick-off.

Both sides began the game with a good tempo, with the visitors looking the more dangerous side initially. Barcelona started finding their feet and had a decent chance after 14 minutes. Gavi crossed the ball to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who could only direct a tame effort goalwards.

Mallorca had their first big chance of the game midway through the period. Brian Olivan flashed a shot into the box, which fell kindly to Fernando Nino, who smashed his shot wide from close range.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Memphis Depay what a strike Memphis Depay what a strike 😱 https://t.co/azHZ9iINL6

Barcelona opened the scoring after 25 minutes with some trademark play. Jordi Alba played a delightful lofted pass into the path of the sprinting Memphis Depay.

The Dutchman coolly slotted it into the bottom corner to make it 1-0. However, their joy was short-lived as Gerard Pique needed to be subbed off after struggling for 10 minutes following a come-together.

The game progressed in intense fashion, with tackles flying in from both sets of players. Gavi was the first to be booked after committing an unnecessary foul.

Barcelona and Mallorca created chances, but none of them were good enough to score. Despite the visitors’ combative spirit, Xavi Hernandez's men went into the break with a slender 1-0 lead.

Barcelona began the second half much livelier than they had in the first. Ferran Torres crossed the ball into the box, which Antonio Raillo slid in and rattled against his own post. However, the play was pulled back for offside.

Torres was in the thick of things again as his shot was blocked shortly after. The rebound fell kindly to Sergio Busquets, who finished calmly with his weak foot to make it 2-0 after 54 minutes.

Torres continued to threaten as he combined well with his teammates. He appeared to have put the game beyond doubt after he bundled in a clumsy chance after 73 minutes. However, the play was pulled back for offside yet again, this time on Memphis Depay in the build-up.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Busquets with his left through the traffic Busquets with his left through the traffic 👏 https://t.co/WzGNuyyRIJ

Xavi brought on Ousmane Dembele and fan-favorite Ansu Fati after 75 minutes. Fati received a warm round of applause from the Blaugrana faithful as he made an appearance after several weeks out.

Mallorca also made changes and brought on Salva Sevilla, who instantly impacted the game. He delivered a peach-perfect free-kick, which skipper Raillo converted with his outstretched leg to make it 2-1 after 79 minutes.

Barcelona brought on Clement Lenglet in a bid to shut up shop and see off the game, which was threatening to boil over. Alba and Mallorca's Pablo Maffeo were both booked in stoppage time after arguing with the referee. However, the hosts hung on to secure a vital 2-1 win.

That said, let's look at the hosts' player ratings from the match.

Barcelona Player Ratings

Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 6.5/10

Ter Stegen had a decent game, making one save and punching the ball clear on one occasion. He also played four accurate long balls from five attempts.

Dani Alves - 7/10

The Brazilian looked lively as he influenced the game in many ways. He made four tackles, one interception and also won seven of his eight duels in a well-rounded outing.

Alves also played four accurate long balls from eight attempts.

Gerard Pique - 6/10

Pique started the game well but pulled up with an injury after just 11 minutes. He managed to carry on for a further 10 but was struggling and was replaced soon after his side went 1-0 up.

Ronald Araujo - 7/10

Araujo was solid in Barcelona's backline. He made one crucial block, one clearance, and won four of his seven duels.

Jordi Alba - 7.5/10

Alba was at his menacing best as he bombarded forward on every given opportunity. He provided the assist for Depay's opening goal with an inch-perfect pass. He also made two clearances and two tackles, and was unfortunately booked late in the game for arguing.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Jordi Alba against Mallorca:



- 1 assist

- 4 key passes

- 1 big chance created

- 112 passes

- 157 touches

- 4 long balls

- 1 shot

- 2 tackles Jordi Alba against Mallorca:- 1 assist- 4 key passes- 1 big chance created- 112 passes- 157 touches- 4 long balls- 1 shot- 2 tackles https://t.co/KO2IUSSE4l

Frenkie de Jong - 6.5/10

The Dutchman had a relatively quiet outing in his side's important win.

Sergio Busquets - 8/10

Busquets once again showed why he is still the heartbeat of this Barcelona side at 33. He made four tackles and one interception, and also won nine of his 13 duels in midfield. He continued his scoring form as he converted with his only shot on target in the 54th minute, that too with his weaker left foot.

Gavi - 7/10

Gavi was eager to be involved and put in an encouraging display. He facilitated the game's first chance after crossing the ball towards Aubameyang, who failed to convert.

The young Spaniard played three accurate long balls and one accurate cross. He was also booked in the first half for a poor tackle.

Ferran Torres - 6.5/10

Ferran Torres looked lively in attack and arrived in key areas as usual. Unfortunately, he lacked the killer instinct. He saw one shot blocked, which resulted in Busquets' goal. He won four of his six duels and had two successful dribbles.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 6.5/10

Aubameyang put in another tame performance as his early form slowly wears off. He missed one big chance.

The Gabonese had one shot on target and two shots off target. He also saw one shot blocked as he failed to score.

Memphis Depay - 8/10

Depay was at his attacking best as he scored a sublime half-volley goal to put his side 1-0 up after 25 minutes. He also had the same stats-line with shots as his strike partner Aubameyang, with one on target, two off target and one shot blocked. However, his distribution was on-point as he played three key passes, three accurate long balls and one cross.

Substitutes

Eric Garcia - 6.5/10

Garcia replaced Pique early in the game after the veteran was injured. He made two tackles, one interception, and won three of his four ground duels.

Ousmane Dembele - 6/10

Dembele put in an average cameo towards the end of the game as Barcelona secured the win.

Ansu Fati - 6/10

Barcelona's number 10 made an appearance after missing several games. However, he looked several yards off pace as he only took five touches of the ball in over 15 minutes of action.

Clement Lenglet - N/A

The Frenchman was brought on in the dying embers to secure the result for Barcelona but did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.

