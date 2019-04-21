Barcelona 2-1 Real Sociedad: 4 Men who were brilliant for the Blaugrana

FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad - La Liga

Barcelona defeated Real Sociedad 2-1 victory at the Camp Nou to go nine points clear at the top of the La Liga. For Barcelona, the goals were scored by Clement Lenglet and Jordi Alba. On the other hand, Juanmi got the only goal of the match for the visitors

The first half of the match started a bit slow and both teams were looking to stroke the ball around without having much creativity. The first big chance of the match came to the away side as Juanmi's close-range effort was saved by Ter-Stegan before Willian Jose struck on the rebound.

Luis Suarez also drew out a decent save from Rulli at the other end and just before the half-time whistle, the home side went in front after Ousmane Dembele picked out Lenglet from the corner and the latter headed it in.

The second half of the match was more open as the away side had a go at the Blaugrana. Sociedad were able to equalize through Juanmi who slotted past Ter-Stegan after being sent one-on-one by Merino.

Just two minutes after the equalizer, Barcelona went in front on through Alba who scored with his weaker foot. After that, it was all about the home side being able to hold on and they did that to register another victory.

Here are the 4 men who were the catalyst of the victory for the league leaders:

#4 Ousmane Dembele

FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad - La Liga

Ousmane Dembele replaced Phillipe Coutinho in the starting XI against Real Sociedad and the young winger did a great job in the Brazilian's absence as he looked threatening for the entire night.

His runs off the ball were causing problems for the visitors' defense but that final touch was lacking from the Frenchman's display. His link-up play with Lionel Messi was also brilliant. and even assisted Barcelona's first goal.

He came close to scoring in the second half as his curling effort went inches wide of the post. He was substituted later on and received a standing ovation from the Camp Now.

#3 Lionel Messi

FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad - La Liga

Another day, another match and another great display from the little maestro. While Lionel Messi didn't look at his best against Sociedad but he still managed to inflict some pain on the opposing backline.

Around the 26th minute, Messi hit a free-kick just over the bar. The Argentinian came close to scoring after he dazzled his way into the Sociedad box before playing a one-two with Suarez but the latter's pass was over hit and it allowed Rulli to get to the ball just in front of Messi.

The 31-year-old got an assist for Barcelona's second goal as he found Alba with a brilliant pass. Messi now has 13 assists to his name in the La Liga.

