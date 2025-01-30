Barcelona 2-2 Atalanta: Player ratings as La Blaugrana pegged back by stubborn La Dea

On Wednesday (January 29), Barcelona was held to a 2-2 draw at home by Atalanta despite taking the lead twice. The Serie A side put on a stubborn performance to prevent the LaLiga giants from taking the top spot on the UEFA Champions League group-stage table.

Lamine Yamal scored in the 47th minute after finishing off a sumptuous cross from Raphinha. Ederson leveled in the 67th minute after dancing past the Catalan defenders. Raphinha picked out Ronald Araujo with a fine corner in the 72nd minute to restore his side's lead, though Mario Pasalic canceled that out seven minutes later, finishing a brilliant Marten de Roon pass.

Barcelona player ratings

Wojciech Szczęsny- 6.5/10

The veteran Polish keeper played well against Atalanta. He made three saves and completed 54 of 58 passes.

Trending

Joules Kounde- 6.5/10

The French defender was decent for his side in the draw. He completed the most passes (88) and won five of eight duels.

Ronald Araujo- 7.5/10

The Uruguayan defender was solid for Barcelona against Atalanta. He scored a goal, completed the highest percentage of passes among the players who spent over 45 minutes on the pitch (97% or 70/72), and won five of six duels.

Eric Garcia- 6.5/10

The Spanish defender had a decent game before he was withdrawn in the 69th minute. He lost four duels but completed 58 of 66 passes.

Alejandro Balde- 6.5/10

The Spanish fullback had a decent game for the Catalan side in their final UEFA Champions League game. He completed 42 of 47 passes, won one tackle, and won four out of eight duels.

Pedri- 6/10

The Spaniard was decent alongside Frenkie De Jong for Barcelona. He completed 36 out of 39 passes and won two tackles in the game.

Frankie De Jong- 6/10

The Dutch midfielder was decent but unspectacular in the game. He completed 59 out of 63 passes, made two recoveries, and won three out of six duels.

Lamine Yamal- 9/10

Lamine Yamal dazzled for Barcelona against Atalanta. He completed the most dribbles (four), got fouled the most in the game (four), won the most duels in the game (10), and bagged a goal to wrap up a solid display.

Gavi- 7/10

Gavi was decent for the Catalan giants in the game. He completed 26 passes from 30 attempts despite only managing 38 touches.

Raphinha- 9/10

The Blaugrana captain continued his fabulous season, providing two assists for the side. He created the most chances in the match (five) and tested the opposition goal two times from four shots.

Robert Lewandowski- 6/10

The veteran striker had a disappointing game for Barcelona. He managed just 28 touches in 69 minutes and failed to test the side from Bergamo.

Barcelona substitutions

Pau Cubarsi- 6.5/10

The young defender did not impress following his introduction to the game. He completed 19 passes from his 21 touches.

Fermin Lopez- 6/10

The La Masia graduate did not impress in the game following his introduction. He managed just nine touches.

Ferran Torres- 6/10

Torres had a disappointing 21-minute cameo for Barcelona. He managed 12 touches that saw him complete six passes.

Marc Casado- NA

Marc Casado came on late and lacked time to affect the game.

Pau Victor- NA

The Spaniard came on late and lacked time to affect the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback