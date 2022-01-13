Barcelona 2-3 Real Madrid: Player ratings as Los Blancos secure narrow victory| Spanish Supercup 2022

Real Madrid beat Barcelona 3-2 in a thrilling El Clasico encounter to progress into the finals of the 2022 Spanish Super Cup.

Vinicius Junior put them in front in the 25th minute before Luuk de Jong equalized a while later for Blaugrana.

Karim Benzema then restored Madrid's lead midway through the second period but Ansu Fati brought Xavi's side level again with a header.

Extra-time beckoned after the game finished 2-2 and Federico Valverde made it 3-2 for Los Blancos in the 98th minute, from which there was no coming back for the Catalans.

Real Madrid have won their fifth Clasico in a row and now play either Atletico Madrid or Athletic Bilbao in the Supercup final on Sunday.

Here are the player ratings for Barcelona and Real Madrid:

Barcelona Player Ratings

Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 6/10

Another indifferent night in goal for the German, whose positioning for the opening goal in particular was poor.

Dani Alves - 5/10

Barcelona fans were excited to see him play in the Clasico again but Alves was well off the pace. Vinicius had no issues drifting past him all night.

Ronald Araujo - 5.5/10

The Uruguayan's positioning was suspect whenever Los Blancos came forward in attack but still managed to make one clearance and four tackles.

Gerard Pique - 5/10

Another Clasico veteran, Pique, also had a poor game. Real Madrid's forwards twisted him inside out with their movement and deadly link-ups.

Jordi Alba - 6/10

The Spaniard struggled to make any notable impact either side of the field but assisted Fati for a late equalizer.

Gavi - 6/10

The youngster was a non-factor attacking-wise but must be credited for dealing excellently with Toni Kroos.

Sergio Busquets - 5/10

He gave away possession for Real Madrid's opening goal and was then hopelessly off the pace in the recovery.

Frenkie de Jong - 4.5/10

The Dutchman was totally anonymous in the opening stanza and was hence taken off at the break.

Ferran Torres - 5/10

His Barcelona debut couldn't have been any worse as Torres never troubled Real Madrid and he too went off at half-time.

Luuk de Jong - 7/10

The Dutchman had a bright game and the striker constantly tested Real Madrid with his shots. Three games in a row now that he's scored a goal in!

Amit Zohar @amitrmfc Luuk De Jong has more El Clasico goals than Lionel Messi in the last 3 years despite playing in only 2 of them. Luuk De Jong has more El Clasico goals than Lionel Messi in the last 3 years despite playing in only 2 of them.

Ousmane Dembele - 7.5/10

The Frenchman looked revitalized on the night, causing the Whites all sorts of problems down the left wing despite never scoring or assisting.

Substitutes

Pedri - 7.5/10

A fireball of energy and full of spirit, Pedri made an instant impact. He created a chance for Dembele right after coming on and then saw a shot fly narrowly wide.

Barcelona would have been pleased with his impact.

Abde Ezzalzouli - 6/10

The youngster was unfazed by the occasion but appeared to overexert himself a few times.

Ansu Fati - 7/10

He scored a crucial headed goal which sent the game into extra time. Barcelona will be pleased to see Fati among the goals once again.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Ansu Fati comes up HUGE for Barca! Ansu Fati comes up HUGE for Barca! 💪 https://t.co/wrJBHTNNS2

Memphis Depay - 6/10

The Dutch striker couldn't get as involved as Barcelona would've liked.

Nico Gonzalez - 6/10

He didn't do much wrong but didn't particularly stand out either.

Ferran Jutgla - N/A

He came on for the final 10 minutes of the match but was barely seen.

Also Read Article Continues below

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Ashwin