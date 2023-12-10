Barcelona 2-4 Girona: 5 Hits and Flops as Girona stun Blaugrana to go top of La Liga | La Liga 2023-24

Barcelona missed a chance to cut Real Madrid's table lead in a 4-2 loss to Girona in La Liga on Sunday, Dec. 10.

The Catalan giants were coming off a great performance, beating Atletico Madrid 1-0 last week. Xavi named an unchanged lineup from that win. Girona, meanwhile, remains the fairytale story of La Liga this season and had the opportunity to go top of the league with a win.

It was the visitors who began the game brightly, taking the lead in the 12th minute. Viktor Tsygankov set up his Ukraine national teammate Artem Dobvyk for a simple finish to make it 1-0.

Barcelona did not waste time in levelling the scores. Robert Lewandowski headed home from a Raphinha corner in the 19th minute to make it 1-1.

Both sides continued to create chance after chance and it was Girona that finally capitalised in the 40th minute. Miguel Gutierrez beat Jules Kounde with a smart piece of skill before nestling the ball past Inaki Pena at his near post.

Barcelona continued to push for an equaliser in the second half but were unable to create good chances. The result was effectively put to bed in the 80th minute when substitute Valery Fernandez slotted home to make it 3-1.

The hosts managed to pull one back late in the game, when Ilkay Gundogan released a powerful effort past Paulo Gazzaniga in the 92nd minute, giving them a glimmer of hope.

However, Cristhian Stuani restored Girona's two-goal cushion in the 96th minute. With Barcelona sending men forward, a quick long ball and cross found the striker at the back post, who headed home.

Girona continued their amazing run, moving to the top of La Liga after Real Madrid dropped points earlier this week against Real Betis. Here are five hits and flops from the game.

#5. Hit - Miguel Gutierrez

Gutierrez was deployed in his typical left wing-back role by Girona manager Michel against Barcelona. The Real Madrid academy product haunted their cross-town rivals with a strong performance. He produced a moment of wonderful skill to score the second, beating Kounde before firing past Inaki Pena.

#4. Flop - Joao Felix

Felix failed to replicate his performance from Barcelona's previous game, a win over his parent club Atletico Madrid. Despite a good start, the Portugal international was largely out of the game and was eventually subbed off in the 65th minute. His replacement, Lamine Yamal, looked more lively and earned an assist for the side's second goal.

#3. Hit - Ilkay Gundogan

Gundogan proved to be an immense creative force from midfield for the Blaugrana on a day when the front three were not at their best. The German gave the side some hope late on, cutting Girona's lead in the 92nd minute. He finished the game with five chances created, seven passes into the final third and eight touches in the opposition box.

#2. Flop - Barcelona's defence

A driving force behind the Catalan giants' domestic success last season was their strong defence, conceding just 20 goals all campaign. However, they have been unable to replicate those performances this season and have already shipped in 18 goals in 16 games. Against Girona, the back four struggled to stay in rhythm, providing the visitors with chance after chance.

#1. Hit - Girona's attack

The potent attacking threat of Girona has been a key reason for their fantastic campaign. They lead all La Liga sides with 38 goals scored, driving them to the top of the table. The front three of Savio, Dobvyk and Tsygankov posed regular problems to the Barcelona defence, scoring four goals en route to a brilliant win.