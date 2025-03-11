Barcelona 3-1 Benfica: La Blaugrana Player Ratings as they advance to last eight with comfortable win | UEFA Champions League 2024-25

Three goals in the first half ensured that Barcelona smoothly sailed past Benfica in the second leg of their Round of 16 clash in the Champions League on Tuesday, March 11.

Following their narrow 1-0 win over the Portuguese side in the first leg, Hansi Flick made one forced change from that side. Pau Cubarsi's red card meant he was out of contention, paving the way for Ronald Araujo to start.

It was a brilliant start for Barcelona as they took the lead inside 11 minutes. Some beautiful work from Lamine Yamal down the right saw the winger's meek effort was followed through by Raphinha and knocked home to open the scoring.

It did not remain that way for long as the visitors found an equalizer almost immediately. Some poor marking from a corner saw Nicolas Otamendi head home from close range to level the tie on the night.

The hosts kept up the pressure and eventually restored their two-goal cushion on aggregate. Yamal turned scorer this time, unleashing a fantastic effort from the edge of the box that nestled in the top corner after 27 minutes.

An enthralling first half ended with another goal for Raphinha. He was found with a through ball by Alejandro Balde and the Brazilian made no mistake to make it 3-1.

The second half saw Barcelona seize control of the affair as Benfica never really threatened to make a contest out of it. The result means they will face the winner of the Lille vs Borussia Dortmund tie in the last eight. Here are the player ratings:

Barcelona Player Ratings

Wojciech Szczesny - 6/10

The Polish shotstopper could have done better to keep Otamendi's effort out but otherwise enjoyed a mostly silent night. He had just one save to make.

Jules Kounde - 6.5/10

Kounde combined well with Yamal on the right and was a constant attacking threat, especially with his position in midfield causing all sorts of problems for Benfica.

Ronald Araujo - 6.5/10

Araujo had a calm outing coming in for the suspended Cubarsi, defending well while he was also comfortable on the ball.

Inigo Martinez - 6.5/10

The veteran defender could have probably done better to track Otamendi's run during the corner but was otherwise effective in defence.

Alejandro Balde - 7/10

A constant attacking threat down the left, the 21-year-old also posed problems for Benfica similar to the other full-back. He finished with an assist, two chances created and three passes into the final third.

Frenkie de Jong - 6.5/10

The Dutchman played a deeper role than usual but was effective in controlling the pace of the game, especially in the second half as Barcelona closed the game out easily.

Pedri - 7/10

A typically energetic performance from the youngster, putting his mark on the game both on and off the ball. He finished with three chances created, five passes into the final third, five tackles and seven duels won.

Dani Olmo - 6/10

Olmo had a few moments of quality in his 70 minutes but could not do much to influence the game.

Lamine Yamal - 8.5/10

The teenage superstar continues to impress for Barcelona, making his mark on a massive stage yet again. His sensational goal to make it 2-1, combined with his constant threat down the right made him a joy to watch.

Robert Lewandowski - 6/10

Lewandowski returned from injury but could not have the desired impact on the game and was left searching for a goal.

Raphinha - 8/10

Similar to his partner on the opposite wing, he was a nightmare to deal with for the Benfica defenders. He finished with two goals, an assist, two chances created and three successful crosses.

Substitutes

Gavi - 6/10

Replaced de Jong to provide more energy in midfield and did just that.

Ferran Torres - 6/10

Came on for Lewandowski but found it hard out there, similar to the Polish star.

Fermin Lopez, Marc Casado and Eric Garcia - N/A

The trio came on too late and did not play enough minutes to merit a rating.

