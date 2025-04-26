Barcelona 3-2 Real Madrid: Player ratings for Blaugrana as Jules Kounde fires Blaugrana to King's Cup glory | 2025 Copa del Rey final

Barcelona won the 2024-25 Copa del Rey title with a 3-2 win over Real Madrid in the final on Saturday, April 26. Jules Kounde netted the winner in the 116th minute as La Blaugrana came back from 2-1 down to lift their 32nd title in the competition.

Pedri had fired Barca in front after 28 minutes, but Los Blancos turned the match around in the second half through quick-fire goals from Kylian Mbappe (70') and Aurelien Tchouameni (77').

Hansi Flick's side upped the ante in search of an equalizer and Ferran Torres made it 2-2 with only six minutes of normal time remaining. The sides then played out a tense extra-time and in the 116th minute, Kounde won the game with an incredible strike.

After four years, Barcelona are the Copa del Rey champions again. Here are the player ratings:

Wojciech Szczesny - 7

The Barcelona custodian conceded twice in the game but was still a reliable figure in goal for the most part, making a total of five saves. His distribution was top-notch.

Jules Kounde - 9

Jules Kounde was having a fine game in defense for Barcelona, registering five clearances and six interceptions. But his best moment came in extra-time as the Frenchman fired home the winner to hand Barcelona the Copa del Rey.

Pau Cubarsi - 7

A stoic figure in defense, Pau Cubarsi made two clearances and four interceptions. He also completed 91% of his passes and sent in a couple of long balls to get his side forward.

Inigo Martinez - 8

A revelation at the heart of Barcelona's defense with two blocks and three clearances. He also played a key role in winning back possession, winning five duels.

Gerard Martin - 8

Gerard Martin put in a great shift at left-back for Barcelona, making three clearances, three tackles and another three recoveries. He was replaced in the 85th minute in favor of fresh legs.

Pedri - 7.5

Pedri fired Barcelona in front after 28 minutes into the kick-off with a clinical effort that gave Thibaut Courtois no chance. He also played three key passes during the game.

Frenkie de Jong - 7

Barcelona's deep-lying playmaker, De Jong, passed the ball around with great accuracy. He registered a 97% completion rate. But the Dutchman came a cropper in his duels, winning just two of six.

Lamine Yamal - 8.5

An incredible display from the youngster, who continued his fine season with two more assists on the night. He laid it off for Pedri to break the deadlock before looping a cross for Ferran Torres to make it 2-2 in the 84th minute.

Dani Olmo - 7.5

The Spaniard was actively involved in creating chances and splitting open Real Madrid's defense by combining electric runs with intelligent, precise passing. He made three key passes and two successful crosses.

Raphinha - 7.5

No goals for Barcelona's top-scorer, but it was a far from a poor game for him, as Raphinha made five key passes in a splendid display of creativity. The Brazilian was also a never-ending reservoir of crosses, with two reaching their target.

Ferran Torres - 8

The Spaniard was a live wire upfront, a lethal outlet for shots as Barcelona players always looked out for him to lay a pass. In the 84th minute, Torres kept his composure to round one beyond Courtois and make it 2-2.

Substitutes

Fermin Lopez - 7

An active participant with his efforts to regain possession and even drove forward to make a few crosses.

Ronaldo Araujo - 7

He read the game well and turned in a decent showing at the back.

Gavi - 6.5

Excellent passing range from Gavi, who deserved more time in the final tonight.

Eric Garcia - 6

The Spaniard didn't see the ball enough but looked composed whenever in possession.

Pau Victor - N/A

Victor came on to see the game off with only five minutes of extra-time remaining.

