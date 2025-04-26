Barcelona 3-2 Real Madrid: Player ratings for Los Blancos as they lose second cup final in a row to Clasico rivals | 2025 Copa del Rey final

Real Madrid lost the 2025 Copa del Rey final to Barcelona 3-2 in extra-time, three months after having conceded the Supercopa de Espana crown to them at the same stage. Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni scored in the 70th and 77th minutes, respectively, to cancel out Pedri's early opener for the Blaugrana and give their side a 2-1 lead.

However, Ferran Torres popped up with an equalizer with just six minutes of normal time remaining as the match went into extra-time. Jules Kounde then won the trophy for Barca in the 116th minute.

Real Madrid had two penalties overturned, including one by offside, and another goal ruled out for offside too. Antonio Rudiger and Lucas Vazquez were both shown red cards on the bench in the dying embers for a heated confrontation with the referees.

Having lost out in three cups now, La Liga remains the last chance at a trophy for Carlo Ancelotti's band of busted flushes this season. However, that won't be easy either, with Barcelona currently leading by four points after 33 games. Here are the player ratings for Real Madrid:

Thibaut Courtois - 7

With six saves, it's easy to say Thibaut Courtois gave it all for Real Madrid, but he could have used a more stable and stoic backline on the night. In fairness, two of Barca's goals were just too lethal for anyone to stop.

Lucas Vazquez - 6

Besides a few good passes, there was minimal involvement from Vazquez tonight, as Barcelona ran riot in the first half. He was a mere spectator for much of that period and was taken off just 10 minutes into the second-half.

Raul Asencio - 5.5

Raul Asencio looked rattled by the occasion. He lacked the composure that is needed to perform on an occasion like this and very nearly even conceded a penalty in the dying minutes of normal time.

Antonio Rudiger - 7

With seven clearances and two blocked shots, Rudiger was having a good game, while also winning five duels. The German was clearly up for the occasion and gave his all. However, in the final seconds, having already been subbed off, he was shown a red card for throwing ice at the referee.

Ferland Mendy - N/A

The Frenchman's night was cut-short after going off with another injury, forcing Carlo Ancelotti to make an early substitution. He had recently returned from a six-week injury layoff, but lasted only 11 minutes in the final.

Federico Valverde - 7.5

The Uruguayan international was a battering ram in midfield, fighting tooth and nail for possession and always looking to hinder Barcelona in their tracks. He made seven clearances and one tackle.

Aurelien Tchouameni - 8

Aurelien Tchouameni won seven of his 10 ground duels while also making four clearances and three tackles. But his most notable contribution of the night was scoring Real Madrid's second goal in the 77th minute that put them 2-1 in front.

Rodrygo - 6

An underwhelming display from Rodrygo tonight, who failed to muster a single shot in the match and couldn't test Barcelona enough. Unsurprisingly, the Brazilian was taken off after the first half.

Jude Bellingham - 7.5

No goals for the fallen Real Madrid star yet again, but he wasn't quiet either. Bellingham was actively looking for holes in Barcelona's defense and connected well with his fellow attacking cohorts on the night.

Dani Ceballos - 6.5

The midfielder made a few recoveries but ultimately failed to offer any threat going forward, unable to muster a single effort on target.

Vinicius Junior - 7.5

Vinicius Junior was full of energy and effervescence, taking six shots in the game, of which four were on target. But he lacked the cutting edge to make them count.

Substitutes

Fran Garcia - 5.5

He struggled to get involved in the game much.

Kylian Mbappe - 7.5

Mbappe's introduction changed the game as Real Madrid looked more threatening. He also brought them on level terms in the 70th minute with a fantastic free-kick.

Luka Modric - 7

The Real Madrid veteran regained possession a few times and laid a few inviting crosses too.

Arda Guler - 7

The Turkish dynamite laid three key passes, while winning eight ground duels. Perhaps he should have started the game.

Brahim Diaz - 6

Diaz replaced the ineffective Vinicius but couldn't offer much going forward.

Endrick - 6

The Brazilian was thrown in as their last bet in search of a winner, but alas.

