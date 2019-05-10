Barcelona: 3 potential replacements for Lionel Messi in the near future

Liverpool v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg

Even though die-hard Barcelona fans would never agree with the fact that Lionel Messi could be replaced ever, they have to accept that someday the Argentine, who may be the club's best ever player, and perhaps one of the greatest of all time, is going to depart from the Camp Nou.

Messi will turn 32 next month, and he probably has just a little over a couple of years more for Barcelona. With Real Madrid focusing on harnessing young talent, Barca wouldn't be much behind in terms of philosophy to have a young and dynamic squad playing for them.

With the Liverpool debacle this week, it is obvious that sometimes the team relies way too much over the genius from Argentina, and on the days when he does not bring his 'A' game to the field, Barcelona have looked complacent and not so great as they actually are.

Today, we take a look at the top 3 potential replacements for Messi that the Blaugranes could line up, so that the transition from the existing Messi era to the after-Messi era goes smoothly. Have a look!

#3 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Newcastle United v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Last season, Mohamed Salah took the Premier League by storm after his brilliant run for Liverpool, scoring 44 goals in all major competitions in which the Reds participated in. He also had 14 assists last season.

After last year's sensational performances, Salah was labelled as a 'One season wonder' by all opposition fans and neutral fans around Europe, but the Egyptian has smashed the claims by again putting in an amazing run of performances this season too.

He has 26 goals and 13 assists this season with 2 games yet to be played - the last Premier League game on Sunday, and the Champions League final on 1st of June.

There is no doubt that Salah has developed into one of the top players in the world in the last few years, and we can certainly assume that as of today, he might be in the top 10 players in the world right now.

The Liverpool forward is just 26 right now, and probably has around 5-6 years still on his side, and if he continues his form and his consistent goal-scoring adventures, Barca might just have found their replacement for their Argentine legend.

