Barcelona: 3 reasons why Suarez is as important as Messi for the Blaugrana

FC Barcelona v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

Barcelona are well on course for their fifth league title while still going strong in Copa del Rey and Champions League. The Catalan giants are in the Copa del Rey finals and take on Manchester United this midweek in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. It is clear that the Blaugrana are favorites in all three competitions this season, as they sit comfortably on the top of La Liga with an 11 point lead.

While it would be unfair to give any one or two players the credit for such sensational dominance, it goes without saying that both Messi and Suarez have been a class apart again this season. Despite being on their wrong side of the 30s, Barcelona are heavily dependent on these two forwards. And why not? Messi and Suarez remain two of the best players in the La Liga.

Most goals scored in LaLiga so far this season:



• Barcelona (81)

• Real Madrid (55)

• Messi & Suárez (53)

• Sevilla (49)

• Atletico (45)



Quite simply ridiculous. 😨 pic.twitter.com/9vAnoOhtpk — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 6, 2019

It is crystal clear that Messi is statistically miles beyond the rest and some may even argue that the 31-year-old Argentine genius is enjoying one of the best seasons in his glittering career. Messi leads the scoring charts with 43 goals in all competitions and the assists charts in the league.

Between Messi and Suarez, they have scored 14 goals in the last six games. It is obvious that Suarez is not enjoying the best season of his life and quite far behind Messi with 23 goals and 11 assists in all competitions but the Uruguayan sharpshooter's staggering impact with the Blaugrana cannot be ignored. There is a reason why Barcelona have stepped up their pursuit to find his heir.

Without further ado, let us evaluate three reasons why Suarez is as important to Barcelona as Messi.

#1 Big match player

FC Barcelona v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

Luis Suarez came under a bit of criticism during the start of the season. The Uruguayan ace is not getting any young and endured a slump in front of goal during the initial phase of the season.

The Uruguayan forward always found a way to step up in moments of need. For instance, Suarez opened the scoring against Atletico Madrid last night when it seemed Jan Oblak will not get beaten. Barcelona were 4-2 down in the 60th minute of the match against Villareal a few days ago but Suarez sealed the comeback by netting the equalizer in the injury time of the game.

Luis Suárez is unique, an old-fashioned centre-forward. Not many left like him. The way he moves, his body shape, his technique, it's almost from a bygone era. And that goal, to find that angle, was very special indeed. Jugadorazo. — Ben Hayward (@bghayward) April 6, 2019

Suarez's remarkable hat-trick against bitter rivals Real Madrid this season remains fresh in the memory while his exploits against Sevilla in the Copa del Rey is why Barcelona are still in pursuit of a treble. Suarez has constantly proved his naysayers wrong with top notch performances in the biggest games of the season.

