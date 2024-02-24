Barcelona 4-0 Getafe: 5 Hits and Flops as four different scorers help Xavi's men win in style | La Liga 2023-24

Barcelona defeated Getafe 4-0 in La Liga on Saturday, February 25. The result helps the Catalans leapfrog Girona into second place in the table.

The hosts entered this contest on the back of a good run of form. They were unbeaten in their last five games across competitions, scoring 10 goals in the process. Their last game was a 1-1 draw against Napoli in the UEFA Champions League as they looked to keep the run going.

The visitors, on the other hand, entered this game on the back of a mixed run of form. With two wins, two draws and a defeat in their last five across competitions, Getafe were looking to steady the ship. They drew 1-1 away at Villarreal in their last game and were looking to put in another composed performance away from home.

Barcelona made a good start to the game and dominated possession in the early stages of the game. They created several chances in the first half and grabbed the opening goal of the game after 20 minutes. Jules Kounde played Raphinha through on goal and the Brazilian netted to make it 1-0.

Getafe saw only 30% of the ball in the first period but still tried to make something of it. They attempted six shots with three of those on target, but could not find a way past Marc-Andre ter Stegen. The visitors trailed 1-0 at the half-time interval.

The hosts made an electric start to the second half as they looked to put the result to bed. Andreas Christensen assisted Joao Felix for Barcelona's second goal in the 53rd minute. Just eight minutes later, Raphinha provided an assist for Frenkie de Jong to score as the Catalans led 3-0.

Both Xavi and Jose Bordalas turned to their respective benches to make substitutions later in the game. However, Getafe managed just one shot on target in four second-half attempts as they failed to score a goal against Barcelona for the second time this season.

Fermin Lopez wrapped up the three points with a goal in stoppage time to seal the deal. The hosts held on to secure a resounding 4-0 win. On that note, let's take a look at the five hits and flops from the game.

#5. Hit - Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)

The Dutchman had a good game and even got on the scoresheet in the second half. De Jong passed the ball with 92% accuracy, including two key passes and one long ball. He also won 10 duels, making five clearances, four tackles and one interception.

De Jong helped the hosts keep possession high up the pitch and also won the ball back if they lost it. His presence in midfield helped secure a smooth win.

#4. Flop - Borja Mayoral (Getafe)

Getafe's top scorer this season with 15 goals so far, Mayoral could not even get a sniff of Barcelona's goal. The Catalans limited him to just 41 touches in 90 minutes, rendering him nearly harmless.

Mayoral attempted two shots throughout the game but neither was on target. He also won just one of his 13 duels up front and was also dispossessed 11 times in a difficult outing.

#3. Hit - Joao Felix (Barcelona)

Felix had a decent game and scored on his return to the starting XI. Felix's last start was in January when Barcelona lost 5-3 to Villarreal at home, with the Portuguese failing to get on the scoresheet in that game.

However, he returned to the lineup tonight and scored a good goal. Felix also attempted two more shots on target but did not trouble David Soria. He passed the ball with 85% accuracy and won six ground duels in an assured performance.

#2. Flop - Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

The Polish striker seemed to be off-color against Getafe tonight as he seemed out of place in the starting XI. He had just 33 touches of the ball in 90 minutes despite his team having more than two-thirds of the ball. Additionally, Lewandowski spurned the only chance he had in the game as he missed.

He passed the ball with 81% accuracy, including one key pass. He also won three duels, making one clearance and one tackle in the process. He was fortunate that most of his teammates were on-song or it could've been a different result altogether.

#1. Hit - Raphinha (Barcelona)

The Brazilian was the player of the match for Barcelona. He passed the ball with 89% accuracy, including four long balls and three key passes. He also won one duel, making one clearance and one tackle in the process.

Raphinha attempted four shots and scored with his only shot on target, with the other three going wide. He also provided an assist for Frenkie de Jong's goal to make it 3-0 to the hosts in a comfortable win.

His goal against Getafe was his first in 2024.

