Barcelona 4-0 Real Betis: Player ratings for the Blaugrana as routine win strengthens top position | La Liga 2022-23 

Barcelona cruised past Real Betis 4-0 in La Liga on Saturday to consolidate their position at the top of the league table.

Andreas Christensen, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha all scored apiece while Guido Rodriguez scored an own goal.

Following a disappointing loss to Rayo Vallecano last time out, the Catalans were looking to bounce back in emphatic fashion and make their intent clear right from the beginning.

Christensen opened the scoring in the 14th minute with a powerful header off Raphinha's cross before Lewandowski made it 2-0, 22 minutes later.

Less than 180 seconds after the Pole's strike, Raphinha made it 3-0 with a cool lob over Betis goalkeeper Rui Silva.

Barcelona looked to widen the scoreline by bagging a few more goals after the break but the Verdiblancos held firm. However, in the closing stages, Rodriguez turned a cross from Ansu Fati into his own net.

Xavi's side moved 11 points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the table and need just eight more points to seal their first La Liga title in four years.

Here are the player ratings for Barcelona:

Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 7/10

A comfortable outing in goal with Betis rarely threatening and picked up his 24th league clean sheet of the season in 32 games. Stupendous.

Jules Kounde - 7.5/10

Solid in defense and bagged the assist for Lewandowski with a precise low pass.

Ronald Araujo - 7/10

He didn't have much to do defensively and was more actively involved at the other end of the field. However, the Uruguayan wasted two good chances to score deep into the second half.

Andreas Christensen - 7.5/10

He put Barcelona in front with a powerful downward header, but there was little involvement from him thereafter.

Alejandro Balde - 6.5/10

His lung-bursting runs were a menace to Betis on the left-wing but couldn't offer a more direct threat.

Pedri - 7.5/10

A constant outlet for Barcelona in the attack.

Sergio Busquets - 8/10

A vintage display from the Barcelona veteran who demonstrated his authority in midfield and kept the home side on the front foot with his passing range. He created their third goal as well.

Frenkie de Jong - 6.5/10

The Dutchman circulated the ball well but lacked the end-product.

Raphinha - 8.5/10

He provided a pin-point delivery for Christensen to head home and then scored a goal himself.

Robert Lewandowski - 8.5/10

A thorn in Betis' face with high press and intricate movements while also bagging a goal to keep his Golden Boot hopes alive.

Gavi - 6.5/10

Good work-ethic but not enough impact from the youngster.

Substitutes

Marcos Alonso (59' for Christensen) - 5/10

The Spaniard struggled to get involved and remained a marginal figure.

Ansu Fati (59' for De Jong) - 7/10

He forced the own goal from Rodriguez who converted Fati's cross into his own net.

Franck Kessie (73' for Pedri) - 6/10

The Ivorian completed all 18 of his passes.

Ousmane Dembele (73' for Raphinha) - 6.5/10

He set up a nice chance for Lewandowski but the Pole failed to connect with it properly.

Lamine Yamal (83' for Gavi) - 7/10

Yamal became the youngest debutant for Barcelona at just 15 and nearly marked the historic occasion with a goal too.

