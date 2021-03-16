Barcelona 4-1 Huesca : 5 talking points as Lionel Messi creates history | La Liga 2020-21

Barcelona grabbed a crucial three points in the 2020-21 La Liga, defeating Huesca 4-1 at the Camp Nou to go second.

Lionel Messi's brace ensured Barcelona are now only four points behind leaders Atletico Madrid. Huesca, meanwhile, remain rooted to the bottom of the table and are staring at a relegation dogfight.

Barcelona dominated proceedings right from the off, and Lionel Messi opened the scoring with a world-class goal in the 13th minute. The Argentinian wizard produced a delicious turn before skipping away from Dimitris Siovas and curling a beauty into the top corner.

Lionel Messi has equalled Xavi’s record for most appearances for Barcelona (767).



Pablo Maffeo went close in a rare attack for Huesca, but Jordi Alba struck the crossbar at the other end as the Blaugrana continued to dominate. Antoine Griezmann made it 2-0 in the 35th minute with an absolute thunderbolt of a shot from range to end his nine-game goal drought.

There was controversy to end the half, though, as Marc Andre Ter Stegen was ruled to have tripped Rafa Mir at the end of a Huesca counter-attack. The forward made no mistake from the resulting penalty, halving the arrears for his side before the break.

However, Barcelona soon restored their two-goal advantage a few minutes into the second half when Oscar Mingueza scored his first goal for the club by heading home after a delicious cross from Messi. Moments later, Huesca missed a gilt-edged chance as Rafa Mir ballooned the ball with his shoulder over the bar from a yard out.

Lionel Messi made sure of the points late on with yet another stunner from range in the 90th minute, curling the ball into the bottom corner, as the game ended 4-1 in Barcelona's favour.

On that note, let's have a look at five major talking points in the game:

#1 Barcelona's Lionel Messi shines on a historic night

Lionel Messi grabbed a brace and an assist.

The attention was always going to be on Lionel Messi, as he was making a record-equalling 767th Barcelona appearance. Equalling Xavi's record of 767 appearances in the Blaugrana shirt guaranteed an emotional night for the Argentinian, and he looked determined to make sure it was a joyful night.

Despite Huesca packing their defence, Messi found space to work his magic, routinely shrugging off the attentions of his marker and working some pretty triangles with Ousmane Dembele, Griezmann, Pedri and co. The first goal was all Messi, though and was definitely one of the better ones he has scored.

That strike made Messi the first player to score over 20 goals in 13 consecutive La Liga appearances.

A peach of an assist for Oscar Mingueza followed as Messi continued to remind everyone how big a loss he would be if he leaves Barcelona come the end of the season.

The second Joan Laporta era has begun with a win, but if they are to repeat the success of the first one, re-signing their Argentine talisman should be their number one priority.

#2 Huesca remain with a shout of surviving

Rafa Mir scored Huesca's only goal of the game.

It's hard to pinpoint exactly what Pacheta did wrong on the night, despite the scoreline.

Huesca packed their defence, looked fairly organised and possessed plenty of threat on the counter against Barcelona. Yet, two absolute world-class goals from Barcelona's jewels, as well as a glorious assist was enough to keep Huesca at the bottom of the La Liga table.

One can scarcely believe the reigning Segunda champions are in the situation they are in, as they caused Barcelona quite a few moments of consternation. Ever since Pacheta has taken over, Huesca have looked far more harmonious in attack, and they probably ought to have scored more than once on the night.

It ultimately wasn't enough, but Huesca can take huge encouragement from their performance at the Camp Nou. The side from Aragon have a few relegation six-pointers against Alaves and Elche coming up, where they would hope to produce a miracle.

