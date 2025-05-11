Barcelona 4-3 Real Madrid: Blaugrana player ratings as Catalans comeback to secure clean sweep over eternal rivals 

Barcelona oversaw a fabulous comeback against Real Madrid at home to banish the memories of their UEFA Champions League exit (against Inter Milan in semifinals) with a 4-3 win over their eternal rivals. The LaLiga match was played on Sunday (May 11). In a game that all but confirmed the coronation of new Spanish champions, the LaLiga holders saw a two goal lead become a two goal deficit in the first half.

Los Blancos opened the scoring in the fifth minute through Kylian Mbappe from the penalty spot. The Frenchman doubled the visitors lead in the 14th minute after being set up by Vinicius Jr. Barcelona began their comeback in the 19th minute as Ferran Torres set up Eric Garcia. Lamine Yamal drew them level in the 32nd minute. Ballon d’Or hopeful Raphinha then gave the hosts the lead with a 34th-minute goal before scoring his sides fourth in the 45th minute. Mbappe reduced his side’s deficit when he completed his hattrick in the 70th minute.

The result saw the incumbent champions fall seven points behind their eternal rivals, with nine points left to play for. Barca have won all four games against Los Blancos this season.

Barcelona player ratings

Wojciech Szczęsny- 5/10

The veteran Polish keeper did not have his best game against Los Blancos for Barcelona. He comitted a foul that led to a penalty in a far from impressive performance.

Gerard Martin- 6.5/10

The defender was not at his best for El Classico. He won just one of five duels, committed two fouls, and failed to make a tackle in 57 minutes on the pitch.

Inigo Martinez- 6.5/10

The veteran defender had a far from solid game against Real Madrid. He won just one of four duels and failed to make a tackle in the game.

Pau Cubarsi- 6.510

The young defender had a decent game for Blaugrana in El Classico. He completed 19 of 24 passes (79%)in the match before he was forced off with injury in the 57th minute.

Eric Garcia- 8.5/10

The Spanish defender had a fine game for Blaugrana, bagging the first goal for his side. He won six of eight duels and won three tackles as well.

Frankie De Jong- 7.5/10

The Dutch star had a decent game for Barcelona. He completed 66 of 71 passes (93%) and won six of nine duels against Real Madrid.

Pedri- 8/10

Pedri enjoyed a fine game for Hansi Flick's side. The midfielder completed the most passes (69) in the game and bagged an assist for his efforts.

Lamine Yamal- 8/10

Lamine Yamal was true to his scintillating form for the Catalan giants against Real Madrid. The Barcelona star completed the most dribbles in the game (four), tested the Madrid goal five times and bagged a goal.

Dani Olmo-6.5/10

Dani Olmo had a forgettable game for Blaugrana in their El Classico win. He completed 24 of 25 passes (96%) from 36 touches but won just two of nine duels.

Raphinha- 9/10

The Brazilian star had another fabulous game for Blaugrana. That Ballon d’Or contender bagged a brace to help his side open up a seven point lead atop LaLiga, with three games left.

Ferran Torres- 9.5/10

The Spaniard had a fabulous game for Barcelona against Real Madrid in the Classico. He provided a hat-trick of assists and won three freekicks for his side.

Barcelona substitutions

Andreas Christensen- 6.5/10

The Danish defender came on for the injured Pau Cubarsi and helped Hansi Flick's side see out the win in their home classico. He completed four passes and won two of three duels for Barcelona.

Alejandro Balde- 6.5/10

The Spanish defender came on for Gerard Martin and helped his side see out the win over their eternal rivals. He completed 18 passes and won the sole duel he entered against Real Madrid.

Hector Fort -NA

The Spanish defender came on late against Real Madrid and did not have enough time to affect the game .

Fermin Lopez - NA

The Barcelona midfielder came on late and did not have enough time to affect the game.

Gavi- NA

The Spaniard came on late in the game and did not have enough time to affect the game.

