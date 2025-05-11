Barcelona 4-3 Real Madrid: Los Blancos player ratings as LaLiga crown heads to Catalonia despite Kylian Mbappe hat-trick 

Real Madrid lost their fourth consecutive game to Barcelona this season in a thrilling LaLiga clash in Catalonia on Sunday (May 11). The 4-3 loss saw Los Blancos' title hopes evaporate after their two-goal advantage turned into a two-goal deficit in the first half.
The side from the capital opened the scoring in the fifth minute through Kylian Mbappe from the penalty spot. The Frenchman doubled the visitors lead in the 14th minute after being set up by Vinicius Jr. Barcelona began their comeback in the 19th minute when Ferran Torres set up Eric Garcia. Lamine Yamal drew them level in the 32nd minute. Ballon d’Or hopeful Raphinha gave the hosts the lead with a 34th-minute strike before scoring his side's fourth in the 45th minute. Mbappe reduced his side’s deficit when he completed his hat-trick in the 70th minute.
The loss meant that Madrid fell seven points behind their eternal rivals, with nine points left to play for in the league. Blaugrana can be crowned champions in their next game if they win.
Real Madrid player ratings
Thibaut Courtois- 5.5/10
The Belgian keeper had a poor game for Los Blancos. He conceded four times from the nine shots Barcelona got on target.
Francisco Garcia- 5.5/10
The Spanish defender did not have a good game for his side. He made two tackles, won four of eight duels, but was dribbled past three times.
Raul Asencio- 5.5/10
The Spanish defender had a poor game for the Spanish giants in the Classico. He lost three of four duels and completed 16 of 19 passes (84%).
Aurelien Tchouameni- 5.5/10
The Frenchman had a disappointing game for los Blancos. He completed 19 of 22 passes (86%) and won five of seven duels.
Lucas Vazquez- 5.5/10
The veteran defender had a poor game for Real Madrid. He made an error that led to a Barcelona goal, but won seven of nine duels.
Federico Valverde- 6.5/10
The Uruguayan star did not have his best game for Los Blancos. He completed 30 of 36 passes (83%) and won seven of 10 duels.
Daniel Ceballos- 3.5/10
The former Real Betis star was shockingly bad for Real Madrid. He made an error that led to a Barcelona goal and lost three of four duels before he came off at halftime.
Arda Guler- 6/10
The Turkish star did not have a good game in his 45 minutes on the pitch for Los Blancos. He won one of two duels and completed 14 of 18 passes.
Jude Bellingham- 6.5/10
The Englishman had a decent game for Real Madrid in their defeat to Barcelona. He won the most duels (nine) in the game.
Vinicius Jr- 8/10
The Brazilian star had a solid game for Real Madrid against Barcelona. He bagged two assists but lost eight duels in the match.
Kylian Mbappe- 9.5/10
The Frenchman was the best player for Real Madrid on the pitch. He bagged a hat-trick in the game. From just 25 touches, he scored three goals, but also made a mistake that led to a Barcelona goal in the match.
Real Madrid Substitutes
Luka Modric- 6.5/10
The Real Madrid legend came on at halftime for Dani Ceballos. He helped shore up the midfield, completing 28 of 32 passes (88%) and winning two of four duels.
Brahim Diaz- 6.5/10
The Moroccan star came on at halftime for Arda Guler. He completed all 15 passes he attempted and won six of 11 duels.
Endrick- NA
The Brazilian came on late for Los Blancos but did not have enough time to affect the game against Barcelona.
Victor Munoz- NA
The striker came on late for the soon-to-be-dethroned champions and did not have enough time to affect the game.