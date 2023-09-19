Barcelona 5-0 Antwerp: 5 Talking Points from a five-star performance by Barca | UEFA Champions League 2023-24

Barcelona cruised to a 5-0 victory over Royal Antwerp in their UEFA Champions League opener on Tuesday, September 19.

Barca entered this contest on the back of an emphatic 5-0 win over Real Betis in La Liga over the weekend. Following the result, Xavi Hernandez's men sit second in the league with 13 points, two behind Real Madrid who have made the perfect start. However, the manager looked to include all of his best players in the XI as they turn their attention to Europe's premier club competition.

Antwerp, on the other hand, won the Belgian Pro League last season, beating the likes of Genk and Club Brugge to the crown. They overcame AEK Athens 3-1 over two legs to qualify for the group stages. Manager and former Culer Mark van Bommel was looking to cause an upset as he fielded a strong team.

Barcelona made a strong start to the game and stamped their authority on the proceedings with a rampant first-half display. Despite a positive start from Antwerp, things quickly went South for them as the hosts scored with their first attempt in the 11th minute courtesy of Joao Felix.

The Portuguese then turned provider as he assisted Robert Lewandowski for 2-0 after just 19 minutes. An own goal made the night worse for Antwerp as they found themselves 3-0 down after 22 minutes without a semblance of a response.

The first half ended 3-0 in favor of Barcelona.

The hosts showed relentlessness in the second period as Gavi scored nine minutes after the restart to make it 4-0. Winger Raphinha then produced a moment of brilliance with a perfect cross for Felix to nod in at the far post to make it 5-0 after 66 minutes.

Despite their valiant efforts, Antwerp were unable to even grab a consolation goal as they ended the game with just one shot on target.

Barcelona grabbed a comfortable 5-0 win in their first game of this season's UCL. On that note, let's take a look at the five talking points from this contest.

#5. Joao Felix scored and assisted inside 20 minutes

Despite a good start, luck was not on Antwerp's side as Barcelona scored with their first attempt of the game.

Ilkay Gundogan played a weighted pass into the box as Joao Felix made a smart run to get on the end of it. Felix shifted the ball inwards before picking a gap at the near post to leave custodian Jean Butez stranded as the ball went past him.

Having scored his first league goal against Betis, the Portuguese made it two in two with this goal.

Felix then provided an assist for Robert Lewandowski with a delicate chip towards the far post as the Pole tapped it in to make it 2-0 after 19 minutes.

Having expressed delight at joining Barcelona, Joao Felix has hit the ground running at his new club.

#4. Jelle Bataille's own goal deflated Royal Antwerp

Barcelona were rampant in possession having scored two early goals. They found their attacking stride and hit top gear as they continued to push forward and create chances. Joao Felix continued to play a key role as his run into the box led to Barca's third goal.

Felix lost control of the ball but the deflection fell straight to Raphinha, who carried it to a rather acute angle before trying to chip the 'keeper. However, the Brazilian's attempt took a big deflection off Bataille and sailed into the net as the hosts led 3-0 after just 22 minutes.

#3. Barcelona were relentless as Gavi grabbed the fourth

Barca came out with real intent for the second period and wasted little time as they made it 4-0 just nine minutes after the restart.

Having kept the ball well in Antwerp's half, the hosts looked to make inroads towards goal as Lewandowski attempted a shot before blocking one of his own teammates'. The deflection fell to Gavi, who made a late charge into the box and fired the ball into the top-left corner with a thumping strike.

#2. Felix rounded off a wonderful night with a smart header

The hosts continued to push forward despite being well and truly out of Antwerp's sight. Raphinha created the chance for the goal with a lovely curling cross from the right flank towards the far post. Lewandowski attempted to head the ball but missed it by a whisker as Joao Felix showed great composure to head home at the far post.

In such moments it is usually difficult to readjust if one's teammate in front of them makes an action towards the ball but Felix still managed to get a clean header off.

#1. Xavi's men go top of Group H with commanding win

Despite FC Porto putting in a spirited performance to defeat Shakhtar Donetsk 3-1 away from home, Barcelona ended the first gameweek on top of Group H. This is courtesy of their superior goal difference after scoring five and keeping a clean sheet.

With most of their attackers firing on all cylinders and their defense looking well-oiled and cohesive, Barca will aim to go far in this year's Champions League.

Their next game in the UCL will be a trip to Porto in the first week of October.