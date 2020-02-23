Barcelona 5-0 Eibar: 5 Talking Points as Blaugrana run riot at home | LaLiga 2019/20

Barcelona eased to a comfortable victory over Eibar, with a first-half hat-trick from skipper Lionel Messi putting daylight between them and their visitors, while two late goals added gloss to the result.

The Basque side put the ball in the back of the net early in the first half but the goal was ruled out after Gonzalo Escalente was deemed to be well offside and that was as close as they got to the Barcelona goal, with the Catalans seizing the initiative from then on.

The deadlock was broken in fine style by Messi, as he embarked on a trademark mazy run, skipping past four Eibar defenders before calmly slotting the ball past Marco Dmitrovic. His brace was gotten in the 37th minute when he scored from an acute angle after being played in by Arturo Vidal.

Three minutes later, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner unselfishly squared for Antoine Griezmann when through on goal but the French international fluffed his line and saw his scuffed shot deflected into the path of his captain who made no mistake from six yards out.

The second half had less tempo, with the hosts already guaranteed of the result and despite there being few clear-cut chances, two late goals wrapped up proceedings, with Lionel Messi grabbing his fourth of the evening, while Arthur scored his first since netting the second in the 2-1 victory over Villareal back in September.

The win sends Barcelona to the top of the table momentarily and here, we shall be highlighting five talking points from the fixture.

#5 Barcelona gear up for testing week with convincing result

Quique Setien has two crucnh matches in the next week

While the season might not exactly have gone to plan for Barcelona, the Catalans are still on course to end the season on a high despite their surprise Copa del Rey ouster by Athletic Bilbao.

They came into the weekend one point behind Real Madrid, while they are also scheduled to face Italian side Napoli in the Champions League round-of-16.

With all due respect to Eibar, but they are not exactly on the same level with the aforementioned duo and anything other than a victory in the clash would have been disappointing on the part of Barcelona.

As it happened, no such upset was recorded and the convincing nature of the victory would put the Blaugrana in a confident mood ahead of a blockbuster week that would see them travel to San Paolo to take on Napoli before facing off with Real Madrid in a top-of-the-table clash at the Bernabeu.

