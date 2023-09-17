Barcelona 5-0 Real Betis: Player ratings for the Blaugrana from a clinical demolition of Los Verdiblancos | La Liga 2023-24 

Barcelona thrashed Real Betis 5-0 in La Liga on Saturday, September 16, to extend their winning run in the competition to four games.

Joao Felix opened the scoring for the Blaugrana in the 25th minute, before Robert Lewandowski doubled their advantage seven minutes later. Xavi's swashbuckling team upped the ante after the break, with Ferran Torres (62'), Raphinha (66'), and Joao Cancelo (81') all scoring in the second half.

Real Betis were cut open in defense with relative ease and offered no real threat going forward either, mustering only two shots on target in the game.

With 13 points after five games, Barcelona are currently at the top of the league table, although Real Madrid could usurp them with a win on Sunday.

Here are the player ratings for Barcelona:

Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 7/10

The Barcelona custodian had a rather comfortable evening, making only two saves. He secured his third clean sheet of the season as well.

Joao Cancelo - 8.5/10

Cancelo was a revelation down the right flank with his precocious dribbling skills and amazing footwork. He made four tackles, won 11 ground duels, and completed six dribbles. The Portuguese full-back capped off his stellar performance with an excellent goal too.

Jules Kounde - 6.5/10

The Frenchman looked sloppy early on but found his feet once Barcelona exerted their dominance. He won all four of his ground duels and completed 91% of his passes.

Andreas Christensen - 7.5/10

The Danish centre-back provided commandeering presence in Barcelona's defense with his authoritativeness on the ball and impeccable vision. He completed 96% of his passes and provided the assist for Lewandowski's goal.

Alejandro Balde - 7/10

The Spaniard went about his business as usual, making some good runs down the left flank to add a new layer to Barcelona's attacks. He wasn't afraid to take his opposite numbers on, winning six ground duels.

Gavi - 8/10

The midfield maestro ran the show in midfield for Barcelona with his spatial intelligence and directness. He made six tackles in the game as well as two interceptions, while completing 55 of his 57 passes.

Oriol Romeu - 8/10

Signed from Girona this summer, Romeu has been an instant hit at Barcelona and he continued his form with another eye-catching display here. He also provided the assist for Felix's goal.

Frenkie de Jong - 8.5/10

Barcelona's pass-master was at it again, completing 102 of them in the match. De Jong provided an outlet for his team in attack too.

Ferran Torres - 8/10

The 23-year-old continued his fine run of form this season with a third goal. What's interesting, though, is that this was only his first start! Imaging what damage he could cause if started regularly.

Robert Lewandowski - 8/10

The Polish ace, too, netted for the third time this season and bagged two assists in the second half.

Joao Felix - 8/10

A thorn in Real Betis' flesh with his intelligent movement, link-up play and eye-catching footwork. He played an excellent dummy for Lewandowski's goal and got on the scoresheet himself as well.

Substitutes

Ilkay Gundogan (64' for Romeu) - 6/10

The former Manchester City midfielder helped Barcelona maintain dominance in the match.

Raphinha (64' for Torres) - 8/10

Raphinha took no time to score after being introduced in the game.

Lamine Yamal (64' for Felix) - 6/10

Not the best substitution, to put it mildly.

Inigo Martinez (76' for Christensen) - 6/10

He made sure Betis weren't able to get a goal back in the dying embers.

Marcos Alonso (76' for Balde) - 6.5/10

The Spaniard had a quiet game.