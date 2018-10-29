×
Barcelona 5-1 Real Madrid: 5 Hits and Flops

Mosope Ominiyi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
196   //    29 Oct 2018, 05:05 IST

Barcelona players celebrate Suarez's hat-trick during their 5-1 thrashing over Real Madrid
Barcelona players celebrate Suarez's hat-trick during their 5-1 thrashing over Real Madrid

Barcelona ran riot with an emphatic 5-1 win over their fierce rivals Real Madrid, during an unpredictable El Clasico on Sunday afternoon. 

During the pair's first meeting of the campaign, goals from Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suárez gave the hosts a two-goal cushion at the break. Julen Lopetegui made changes at the interval, including a formation switch as Real were struggling to cope with Barca's high-pressing tactic and gave away possession too easily.  

This had precisely the desired effect - Real Madrid were more adventurous in attack, threatened with regularity and came close on a number of occasions after Marcelo reduced the arrears in a goalmouth scramble in the 50th minute. 

Despite their promising attempts on goal, Suárez was ruthless and eager for more. He doubled their lead once more with a well-taken header after a counter-attack was teed into his path by Sergi Roberto, before sealing a memorable hat-trick after pouncing on Sergio Ramos at the back, who relinquished possession.

With that in mind, let's take a look at those players who impressed while others struggled at the Nou Camp: 

#5 Flop: Raphael Varane

Varane misjudged a tackle on Suarez in the box, resulting in a spot-kick after VAR review
Varane misjudged a tackle on Suarez in the box, resulting in a spot-kick after VAR review

There were a number of Real players who were performing below their usual high standards, particularly in the first half, but Varane stands out given just how good a defender he is - as well as being substituted at the break. 

Later confirmed that the World Cup winner sustained a muscle strain which led to his departure, his level of restricted movement makes more sense. However, it's still no excuse for the lax defending that he was culpable for as Barca attacked with speed. 

One tackle, interception and three clearances during a hectic 45-minute spell, he also committed the needless foul on Suárez while shaping to shoot, which saw Barcelona awarded a penalty after VAR review. Frustrating display from a world-class defender, who has certainly struggled for consistent form this term.

