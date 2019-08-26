Barcelona 5-2 Real Betis: Three new recruits who stole the show at Nou Camp

Antoine Griezmann in action against Real Betis

Barcelona had a tough start to their new campaign, as they suffered an opening-day defeat at San Mames against Athletic Bilbao in the La Liga; but the Spanish champions bounced back emphatically in their next game, scoring five against Real Betis, to register their first win of the season.

Barcelona's match against Real Betis marked Gerard Piqué's 500th game for the club, and also featured Nabil Fekir's first goal in Spain's top flight for Real Betis. But the real focus of the game was on those Barca players who really came into their own in this match, which culminated in a breathtaking second-half performance by the Blaugrana.

Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, Rafinha, and Sergi Roberto all had excellent performances, with each of them contributing to the five goals that the defending champions scored on the night. But there were three new faces in particular at the Nou Camp, who stole the show.

#3 Ansu Fati

16-year-old debutant Ansu Fati impressed everyone with his performance.

As a club that believes in promoting academy talents and raising them to become superstars, Barcelona's introduction of Ansu Fati into the game brought a smile to all fans watching the game at the Nou Camp.

The 16-year-old is the second-youngest player in Barcelona's history to feature in an official match. But that's not the reason why the youngster is one of the star performers of the match.

His performance really caught the eye on the night. After replacing Carles Pérez in the 78th minute, Fati put on a show at the Nou Camp. His scintillating pace and ability to dribble past players were a joy to watch. Even though Fati played for less than 15 minutes, the youngster created several goal-scoring chances for his team-mates, which included setting up Antoine Griezmann for what could have been his third goal of the night.

Fati was relentless in going forward with the ball and taking defenders on, and the confidence with which he played showed what a gem of a player he is. This could be the first stepping stone for stardom for another La Masia graduate, who could go on to become a club legend.

16 years and 300 days.



Ansu Fati is the youngest player to appear for Barcelona in a competitive match since the 1941-42 season ✨ pic.twitter.com/xPNnHpguEq — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 25, 2019

