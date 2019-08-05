Barcelona: 5 interesting facts about the Catalans' newest signing Junior Firpo

Barcelona recently completed the signing of Junior Firpo

After months of speculation linking Barcelona with the signature of Junior Firpo, the Catalans have finally completed a move for the 22-year-old in a deal worth €18m plus a potential €12m in add-ons.

This would come as very welcome news for fans of the Blaugrana, as the defending LaLiga champions had been without a quality backup to Jordi Alba at left-back for the last few seasons which proved detrimental to their chances of success.

The 22-year-old Firpo garnered attention for his performances with Real Betis last season, playing an integral role as Los Verdiblancos finished in a respectable 10th position and reached the semifinal of the Copa del Rey.

He made 24 league appearances last season, impressing with his displays on the left side of the defense. His exciting forays into opposition territory drew praise and he brought his attacking prowess to the fore in the 4-3 win over Barcelona at the Nou Camp, providing an assist and also scoring a goal.

Though still a bit rough on the edges, the Santo Domingo native is still quite young and has a lot of room for improvement. He would undoubtedly benefit from the presence of multiple world-class and established players on the Barcelona training ground.

With a few days left until the start of the new LaLiga season, Barcelona have plugged the one hole in their squad and can look forward to next season with optimism.

Firpo, who would provide competition for Jordi Alba at left-back, has chosen the number 24 jersey as his own.

In this piece, we look at five interesting facts about Firpo.

Advertisement

#1 He started his playing career as a winger

Firpo (L) started his career as a winger

This is a rather recurring theme among modern full-backs, with players like Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Marcelo having started their careers further up the field before changing their role.

In his younger years, while playing for local teams like Atletico Benamiel and Tiro Pichon, he was usually deployed as a winger before being converted into a full-back at Real Betis. This helps explain his explosiveness on the wing and his attacking impetus which sometimes comes at the expense of his defensive duties.

1 / 3 NEXT