Barcelona 8-2 Huesca: 3 reasons for Blaugrana's win

Barcelona thrash Huesca to take pole position in the league

Barcelona cleaned debutante Huesca's clock with an 8-2 shellacking at the Camp Nou and climb to the top of the table over arch-rivals Real Madrid courtesy of the spurt in goal-difference.

The match started spectacularly with the visitors going ahead inside three minutes through Cucho Hernandez, and continued to be resilient as the Aragon outfit kept the scoreline in check at the break when it was 3-2. However, the Blaugrana upped the ante after the break and gave Huesca no chance, plundering another quintet of goals to completely knock the stuffing out of them.

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele, Ivan Rakitic and Jordi Alba all got on the scoresheet on a highly productive evening. Here are three reasons why Barcelona beat Huesca:

#1 Barcelona respond to early setback in the most Barcelona way

Messi restored parity in the 16th minute, and there was no looking back thereafter

Since time immemorial, we've seen Barcelona pull their way out of the deepest holes they were subjugated into. 2-0, 3-0 and even 4-0 scorelines have been wiped out in a matter of few minutes as the Blaugrana possess an eerie quality to turn the match around with an improved display. Today once again when the hosts fell behind, inside barely 180 seconds, you knew a response was coming. So unsurprisingly, a response did cometh. And how.

The hosts woke up from their slumber and began to control the match. Jordi Alba was a livewire down the left flank whereas Messi, as usual, played the battering ram with his incisive runs and delicious crosses. Luis Suarez was a threatening presence in the final third and Ousmane Dembele showed tremendous work ethic.

Barcelona held the ball high up to generate a great deal of pressure as Huesca expectedly gave in. Messi initiated the fightback with another brilliant solo goal before Alba forced an own goal out of Jorge Pulido. Suarez appeared to put the tie beyond doubt with a third as the home side now lead comfortably. Alejandro Gallar did pull the second one back for the minnows after a brain freeze at the back, but Barcelona were already a gear up, and Huesca were going to have a long second-half.

