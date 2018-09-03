Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Barcelona 8-2 Huesca: 3 reasons for Blaugrana's win

Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.41K   //    03 Sep 2018, 08:52 IST

Barcelona thrash Huesca to take pole position in the league
Barcelona thrash Huesca to take pole position in the league

Barcelona cleaned debutante Huesca's clock with an 8-2 shellacking at the Camp Nou and climb to the top of the table over arch-rivals Real Madrid courtesy of the spurt in goal-difference.

The match started spectacularly with the visitors going ahead inside three minutes through Cucho Hernandez, and continued to be resilient as the Aragon outfit kept the scoreline in check at the break when it was 3-2. However, the Blaugrana upped the ante after the break and gave Huesca no chance, plundering another quintet of goals to completely knock the stuffing out of them.

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele, Ivan Rakitic and Jordi Alba all got on the scoresheet on a highly productive evening. Here are three reasons why Barcelona beat Huesca:

#1 Barcelona respond to early setback in the most Barcelona way

Messi restored parity in the 16th minute, and there was no looking back thereafter
Messi restored parity in the 16th minute, and there was no looking back thereafter

Since time immemorial, we've seen Barcelona pull their way out of the deepest holes they were subjugated into. 2-0, 3-0 and even 4-0 scorelines have been wiped out in a matter of few minutes as the Blaugrana possess an eerie quality to turn the match around with an improved display. Today once again when the hosts fell behind, inside barely 180 seconds, you knew a response was coming. So unsurprisingly, a response did cometh. And how.

The hosts woke up from their slumber and began to control the match. Jordi Alba was a livewire down the left flank whereas Messi, as usual, played the battering ram with his incisive runs and delicious crosses. Luis Suarez was a threatening presence in the final third and Ousmane Dembele showed tremendous work ethic.

Barcelona held the ball high up to generate a great deal of pressure as Huesca expectedly gave in. Messi initiated the fightback with another brilliant solo goal before Alba forced an own goal out of Jorge Pulido. Suarez appeared to put the tie beyond doubt with a third as the home side now lead comfortably. Alejandro Gallar did pull the second one back for the minnows after a brain freeze at the back, but Barcelona were already a gear up, and Huesca were going to have a long second-half.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Lionel Messi Jordi Alba
Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Football aficionado. Writing enthusiast. Aspiring journalist.
LaLiga 2018-19: Top three performers for Barcelona in...
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona vs SD Huesca: 5 Takeaways from Barcelona’s...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Barcelona trounce Huesca
RELATED STORY
Barcelona 8-2 Huesca: 5 Talking Points and Tactical Analysis
RELATED STORY
Barcelona vs SD Huesca: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue...
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi vs Huesca: Barcelona No. 10 shows that he is...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: Barcelona's predicted XI against Huesca
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Messi will not finish as LaLiga's top...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Barcelona retaining the LaLiga title is...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: Review - Real Madrid and FC Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 4
15 Sep HUE RAY 12:30 AM Huesca vs Rayo Vallecano
15 Sep ATL EIB 04:30 PM Atlético Madrid vs Eibar
15 Sep REA BAR 07:45 PM Real Sociedad vs Barcelona
15 Sep VAL REA 10:00 PM Valencia vs Real Betis
16 Sep ATH REA 12:15 AM Athletic Club vs Real Madrid
16 Sep REA DEP 03:30 PM Real Valladolid vs Deportivo Alavés
16 Sep ESP LEV 07:45 PM Espanyol vs Levante
16 Sep LEG VIL 10:00 PM Leganés vs Villarreal
17 Sep SEV GET 12:15 AM Sevilla vs Getafe
18 Sep GIR CEL 12:30 AM Girona vs Celta Vigo
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us