Barcelona have agreements in place to sign two superstars this summer — Reports

Barcelona have closed deals to sign Memphis Depay and Gini Wijnaldum for free this summer, as per reports from Spain.

The futures of the Olympique Lyon and Liverpool stars were up in the air for some due to their contracts expiring this summer. Both Wijnaldum and Depay were believed to be high up on the list of transfer priorities for Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman, who attempted to sign him last summer.

While Wijnaldum ultimately decided to remain at Anfield, Depay was hopeful of completing a move to Barcelona up until deadline day.

3 - Since his first game in Ligue 1 in January 2017, Memphis Depay 🇳🇱 has scored 3+ goals in the same L1 game three times, only Kylian Mbappé (4) has done better. Captain. 👌#OLDFCO pic.twitter.com/ZXHmZXi5Rg — OptaJean (@OptaJean) August 28, 2020

However, the Blaugrana failed to facilitate the transfer of the Lyon captain as they were unable to offload Ousmane Dembele at the time. Dembele was linked with a deadline day move to Manchester United, but the Red Devils opted against signing him.

Koeman has openly admitted he wants to reunite with his former player Depay. The pair, along with Wijnaldum, worked together during Koeman's time as the head coach of the Netherlands before he accepted the Nou Camp job.

Speaking on his interest in the former Manchester United winger, the Barcelona coach said in October;

"We want to sign [Memphis] Depay, and he wants to come too. However, due to the financial situation of the club, players should leave first."

2 - Georginio Wijnaldum remains the only substitute to score twice in a match for Liverpool in the knockout stages of any major European competition. Super. https://t.co/iTopqSnXYJ pic.twitter.com/ubMyJ7vHk5 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 7, 2020

Wijnaldum has remained coy on his future at Liverpool when asked about his expiring contract amidst the Barcelona rumours. The Netherlands captain expressed;

"You will always talk about those things and about my future But as I have said on other occasions, I have no news yet. When there is news, I will talk about it, but there is no news. Now, I am here to talk about the games against Turkey, Latvia and Gibraltar."

The Premier League winner is expected to replace Miralem Pjanic at Barcelona, who many believe is on his way out of the club after a disappointing debut campaign. The 30-year-old has admirers in France and Italy and could be sold come summer.

Barcelona set for summer revamp with Sergio Aguero, Erling Haaland linked

Argentina v Chile: Third Place Match - Copa America Brazil 2019

While Depay has been a signing requested by Koeman, he might not be the only attacker to walk through the doors of the Nou Camp this summer. Reports have suggested that Barcelona could also make a move for Sergio Aguero come summer should he fail to agree new terms with Manchester City.

The Cityzens legend is known to be a close acquaintance of Barcelona captain Lionel Messi, and should he become a free agent, Aguero could be on his way to the Nou Camp to reunite with the six-time Ballon d'Or winner. Aguero's current teammate Eric Garcia has also agreed a free transfer to Barcelona, as per reports.

417 - Sergio Agüero has ended a run of 13 appearances, 641 minutes of play and 24 shots without scoring in the Premier League, with his penalty against Fulham his first league goal since January 2020 v Sheff Utd, 417 days ago. Awaited. #FULMCI pic.twitter.com/klMMRZwPTL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 13, 2021

Erling Haaland is another player strongly linked with Barcelona, although with the massive finances involved in any potential deal, it remains to be seen if they can afford the Norwegian's signing. LaLiga president Javier Tebas claimed the Blaugrana and Real Madrid would need a 'magic trick' to oversee such high-profile transfers amidst the current financial crisis.

