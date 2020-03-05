Barcelona and Brazil legend Ronaldinho caught in Paraguay with fake passport

The iconic Brazilian is in a bother with Paraguayan police

In what can only be called a bizarre turn of events, Brazil legend Ronaldinho and his brother have been held by police in Paraguay for allegedly entering the nation with a 'fake' passport.

The former Paris-Saint Germain, Barcelona and AC Milan man was found 15 kilometres away from the capital Asuncion at the Resort Yacht and Golf Club with his 49-year-old brother, Roberto de Assis, who was also his agent.

According to Argentine daily La Nacion, the pair were questioned after passports were found in their room that claimed that they were naturalised Paraguayan citizens. Ronaldinho had reportedly come for a charity event and to present his book.

Ronaldinho and his brother have been arrested for entering Paraguay with fake passports.



His fake passport shows his correct name, birthplace, and birthdate, but it falsely suggests that he’s a naturalized Paragauay citizen. [@Santula] pic.twitter.com/qOVEi7xPmi — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) March 5, 2020

Paraguay's interior minister Euclides Acevedo commented when he spoke to ESPN Brasil and said,

"[Ronaldinho and his brother] are not being detained, they are still under judicial investigation and they have to testify. Then it will be decided whether they will be arrested or not."

He did go on to add to the subject,

"Mr. Ronaldinho has a false passport. That is a crime and that's why his arrest has been ordered,"

Meanwhile, a statement from the Paraguayan State prosecution was also released. Here are some excerpts from it.

"Prosecutors investigate Brazilian player Ronaldinho's documents and passports."

"According to the information received, they had Paraguayan passports when they entered the country on Wednesday afternoon."

"These documents are being analysed so their authenticity can be established. Two passports, a national ID document and mobile phones have been confiscated."

Ronaldinho and his brother will now stand in front of a prosecutor on Thursday to know what happens next.

A World Cup winner with the Selecao in 2002, Ronaldinho had his Brazilian passport seized from him after failing to pay a hefty environmental fine for a fishing trap he built without the proper permission.

While he waits to know more on his fate, we can't help but ask, 'What was Ronaldinho thinking?'