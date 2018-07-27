Barcelona and Real Madrid reportedly set to battle for Brazilian star

Ernesto Valverde and Julen Lopetegui have reportedly identified the same transfer target

What's the rumour?

With not long to go before the transfer window closes, clubs all across the world are scurrying around to make last-minute signings to bolster their squads ahead of next season.

La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are no different, and according to reports from The Daily Star, both clubs have seemingly identified the same transfer target - Porto's Brazilian left-back, Alex Telles.

As a result, the Spanish giants are reportedly set to battle it out in a bid to sign the promising defender, who has been in prime form over the past couple of seasons.

In case you didn't know...

Alex Telles, aged 25, has grabbed a lot of attention this past season with his performances for FC Porto. He played 45 games across all competitions, scoring 4 crucial goals for his side from the left-back position.

Telles is an excellent crosser of the ball, and can also make pin-point passes. Further, he is strong in the air, can maintain possession of the ball and is exceptional when it comes to set pieces.

The heart of the matter

Although Barcelona and Real Madrid have superiorly experienced left-backs in Jordi Alba and Marcelo respectively, both superstars are approaching the ends of their careers and it's natural that their clubs are on the hunt for a long-term replacement.

While Theo Hernandez and Lucas Digne represent alternatives, Madrid are believed to be unhappy with Hernandez while Digne has been heavily linked with a move elsewhere.

Telles, whose contract has a release clause of around £35.5 million, could prove to be an affordable yet effective addition to both side.

Video:

He sure can play!

Rumour probability/rating: 7/10

Barcelona and Real Madrid will certainly be on the look-out for a promising left-back and Telles is undeniably one such player. He's young, reliable and affordable.

It isn't farfetched to imagine the La Liga behemoths going toe-to-toe for his signature.

What's next?

Telles could be a suitable addition to both sides but he might have to wait until the situations with Theo Hernandez and Lucas Digne are resolved by Madrid and Barcelona respectively.