Barcelona announce 26-man squad for the tour of Japan; Griezmann, de Jong included

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST News 466 // 21 Jul 2019, 09:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

FC Barcelona unveil new signing Antoine Griezmann

What's the story?

Barcelona have officially announced a 26-man squad for their pre-season tour of Japan. The team includes new signings Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong, while first team stars in Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are given extended holidays.

In case you didn't know...

Barcelona are heading to Japan ahead of their first pre-season friendly against Chelsea, scheduled on 23 July. They will play two friendlies in Japan before returning to Spain.

The heart of the matter

Blaugrana have officially announced a 26-man squad for their pre-season tour of Japan. The team includes eight players from the reserve side along with the available first team players.

New signings Frenkie de Jong, Hiroki Abe, Maura Neto and Antoine Griezmann have been drafted into the traveling squad, along with Rafinha, Malcom, Nelson Semedo, Samuel Umtiti and Ivan Rakitic, whose futures at the club remain uncertain.

The management has also included rising stars Riqui Puig, Carlos Alena, Monchu, Carles Perez, Oriol Busquets, Guillem Jaime, Araujo and Inaki Pena.

The squad does not include Lionel Messi, Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez, who were with their respective national sides for the Copa America.

The traveling squad is as follows:

ter Stegen, Neto, Semedo, Piqué, I.Rakitic, Sergio, Todibo, O.Dembélé, Rafinha, Malcom, Lenglet, Griezmann, Jordi Alba, Aleñá, S.Roberto, de Jong, Umtiti, Iñaki Peña, Guillem, Araujo, O.Busquets, Monchu, Collado, Riqui Puig, Hiroki Abe and Carles Pérez

Goalkeepers: Ter-Stegen, Neto, Inaki Pena

Advertisement

Defenders: Jordi Alba, Lenglet, Umtiti, Sergio Roberto, Araujo, Semedo, Pique, Todibo, Guillem

Midfielders: Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Rafinha, Alena, Frenkie De Jong, Oriol Busquets, Monchu, Collado, Riqui Puig

Forwards: Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Carles Perez, Malcom, Hiroki Abe

📋 [SQUAD] - Rakuten CUP 2019

🛫🇯🇵 This is the list of the 26 players who will travel to Japan



All the details 👉 https://t.co/img3mjPpUC 👈

🔵🔴 #ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/tucjrfnoXj — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 20, 2019

What's next?

Barcelona have their first of two games against Chelsea on 23 July at the Saitama Stadium.

Post that, they take on Vissel Kobe, a team that consists of Andres Iniesta, Sergi Samper and David Villa, in the Noevir stadium in Kobe on 27 July.