Reports: Barcelona to hijack Manchester United's move for €100 million superstar in January

Ernesto Valverde and Jose Mourinho are desperate to sign him

@falsewinger by Sripad Rumours 28 Oct 2017, 12:41 IST

STOLEN!

What’s the story?

Luis Suarez has not been at his best recently and Barcelona are worried. Ernesto Valverde has faith in the Uruguayan but still believes that they should sign a new striker in January.

Reports in Mundo Deportivo suggests that Blaugrana are set to make a move for Antonie Griezmann. The 26-year-old has been a long-term target for Manchester United but the Spanish giants have jumped in front of them in the race to land the Frenchman.

In case you didn’t know...

Griezmann was set to join Manchester United in the summer but the move failed to materialize after the player decided against the move. He had agreed to join them and a fee was agreed between the clubs but as CAS upheld Atletico's transfer ban, the striker decided to stay as they couldn't have signed a replacement if he left.

The heart of the matter

Mundo Deportivo claims that Valverde is keen on signing Griezmann and is urging the club to make a swift move. The board are not playing the waiting game anymore and have made a move for the player according to the report.

Reports suggest that the 26-year-old's release clause shoots up from €100 million to €200 million on July 1st, 2018. Both United and Barcelona are looking to seal the deal before that clause is activated and are in constant touch with the Frenchman.

Apart from Barcelona and Manchester United, rumours suggest that Real Madrid are also keeping tabs on the Frenchman. Los Blancos are said to be keen on signings him as Gareth Bale is not staying fit.

Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with a move for the Frenchman. They are looking to replace Edinson Cavani, who is reportedly on the verge of being sold next summer.

Video

Author’s Take

Griezmann is clearly one of the best strikers in the world right now. It's no surprise that 4 of the biggest and richest clubs in the world are chasing him.