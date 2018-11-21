Reports: Barcelona barred from signing Liverpool players for two years

Reports from Spain suggest that Barcelona will not be allowed to sign Liverpool players for the next two seasons.

What's the story?

According to premier Spanish radio station Cadena Ser (via SPORT), Barcelona cannot bid for any Liverpool player for the next two seasons, unless Liverpool management gives its nod for the deal.

As part of the huge deal that saw Coutinho move to the Camp Nou last year, Barcelona agreed that they will not sign any player from Liverpool for a total of three season, of which one season has already passed.

In case you didn't know...

Coutinho joined Barcelona on 6 January after a prolonged transfer saga, that saw the player handing in transfer requests on multiple occasions.

The Brazilian's move to Camp Nou cost the Catalans €160 million, making him the second most expensive player in history.

Liverpool have lost two of the best players to Barcelona in recent years, with Luis Suarez also opting to put on the famous Barça jersey in 2014.

The heart of the matter...

The current information regarding this two-season transfer embargo imposed by Liverpool on Barcelona has been revealed by the radio show Què t'hi jugues! on Cadena Ser recently, Sport reported.

AS reports that, when the clubs finally agreed for Coutinho's transfer in January, Liverpool were intent on inserting a clause in the agreement that would prevent Barça from luring away their prized possessions in the future.

Sky Sports News had revealed earlier that Liverpool had rejected three bids from Barcelona last summer, prompting the player to eventually hand in a transfer request at that time, but Klopp remained adamant about his stand of not selling the player that transfer window.

Barcelona bid £118m, inclusive of huge add-ons. Immediately rejected. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) August 18, 2017

It is this aggressive transfer policy of club that is cited as one of the reasons, why Liverpool had decided to insert a three year clause in the Coutinho deal, in order to prevent their interests against the lure of Barcelona, Sport reports.

What's next?

The clause agreed between the clubs lasts till 2021, but one year of it has already passed.

With the clause in place it remains to be seen whether the Reds will entertain any offers for their current stars like Salah and Mane from La Blaugrana if do make a move eventually.

Coutinho who was out with a thigh problem since their Champons League draw against Inter Milan returned to training, Barcelona confirmed.