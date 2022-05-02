Barcelona 2-1 RCD Mallorca: 5 Talking Points as Ansu Fati returns for the Blaugrana | La Liga 2021-22

Barcelona beat RCD Mallorca 2-1 at Camp Nou on Sunday, May 1 to move to second position in the La Liga points table.

Memphis Depay opened the scoring for the hosts as he picked up a perfect over-the-top pass from Jordi Alba before smacking it past Sergio Rico in the 25th minute of the game. The Blaugrana continued with their fiery approach but Mallorca defied everything to stay in the game.

Sergio Busquets doubled his side's advantage in the 54th minute of the game as he drilled one off his left foot following a rebound.

Mallorca pulled one back through Antonio Raillo as he steered one in following a great cross from Salva Sevilla in the 79th minute of the game. The visitors tried to find the equalizer but Barcelona held on to their slim lead.

On that note, here's a look at the five biggest talking points from the game:

#5 Barcelona end their losing streak at Camp Nou

An aerial view of the Camp Nou.

Barcelona lost three consecutive games at the Camp Nou before winning against RCD Mallorca. The Catalans lost their Europa League second leg tie to Eintracht Frankfurt and then lost their La Liga fixtures against Cadiz and Rayo Vallecano at home.

Xavi knew he had to respond with a win and so that is what his side did. They played out a great game to get back to winning ways at the Camp Nou and will be hoping to do the same against Celta Vigo and Villarreal who visit them at home.

#4 Ansu Fati returns for FC Barcelona

Ansu Fati made his return against Mallorca.

Ansu Fati returned to action following a hamstring injury that sidelined him for more than two months. The last time Fati featured for the Blaugrana was back against Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey on January 21st.

Fati came on in the 75th minute of the game as he replaced Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Xavi and Barcelona fans were delighted to see the talented youngster take to the pitch as he was welcomed with applause by the Cules.

#3 Jordi Alba registers his ninth assist for the season

Jordi Alba celebrates with Sergio Busquets.

Jordi Alba set up Memphis Depay for Barcelona's opening goal of the game. This was the Spaniard's ninth assist in the league this season and is just behind Karim Benzema and Ousmane Dembele, who have 11 assists each.

Apart from providing the assist, Alba won four duels, made six recoveries, won two tackles, made two clearances, created four chances, completed the most number of passes (112) and made one interception throughout the game.

Getting booked in stoppage time for arguing with the match official was the only major downside to his game. The 33-year-old rolled back the years with his supreme performance.

#2 Memphis Depay shines against Mallorca

Memphis Depay in action against Mallorca.

Memphis Depay enjoyed a great night against Mallorca. The Dutch international scored the opening goal of the game as he latched onto a top-notch pass from Jordi Alba to find him before putting it past Sergio Rico.

Depay won seven duels, made one recovery, completed three dribbles, created three chances and won two tackles throughout the game. The 28-year-old got the nod from Xavi ahead of Adama Traore and Ousmane Dembele and did not disappoint.

#1 Barcelona tighten their grip on second place

Ferran Torres runs away with the ball.

A month back Barcelona looked like they could challenge for the title after humbling Real Madrid in El Clasico, but following the international break, even finishing second was in jeopardy. Losing twice in their own home caused some serious jitters.

Sevilla and Atletico Madrid covered some ground and Barcelona could not afford to lose another game and therefore this win against RCD Mallorca will allow Xavi's men to take a breather.

Having played 34 games, the Catalans are second in the points table with 66 points. Meanwhile, Sevilla are third with 64 points and Atletico Madrid are fourth with 61 points.

