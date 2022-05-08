Real Betis 1-2 Barcelona: 5 Talking Points as the Catalans score a late winner to grab all three points | La Liga 2021-22

Barcelona beat Real Betis 2-1 at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Saturday, May 7.

After an enthralling first half performance by both sides, the second half ensured goals. Ansu Fati came off the bench to open the scoring for the night as he poked the ball into the back of the net following a cross from Jordi Alba. The 19-year-scored in the 76th minute of the game to make an instant impact.

Marc Bartra equalized minutes later against his former team as he headed one in past Neto following a delicious set-piece delivery by Nabil Fekir. Both teams squirmed in search of a winner but it was Barcelona who ultimately prevailed. Alba smashed one in past Rui Silva in stoppage time after receiving a tempting cross from Dani Alves.

On that note, here's a look at the five biggest talking points from the game:

#5 Barcelona give Real Betis a 'Guard of Honour'

Barcelona gave Real Betis a 'Guard of Honour' following their Copa Del Rey victory. The Catalans showed great sportsmanship as they greeted the hosts with great respect following their domestic cup win over Valencia. Real Betis beat Valencia 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw at the end of extra-time.

The Catalans showed class as they honored the tradition of giving the winners a deserved 'Guard of Honour'. It remains to be seen if Atletico Madrid will follow suit and give Real Madrid the same respect when they go head-to-head at the Wanda Metropolitano on May 8, 2022.

#4 Exciting first half performance by both sides

Guido Rodriguez in action against Barcelona.

It was a shame that we had a goalless first half as both the teams looked fiesty moving forward. Ronald Araujo had his powerful header off a Memphis Depay cross tipped onto the bar as Rui Silva showed tremendous reflexes to deny the 23-year-old.

Meanwhile, Guido Rodríguez hit the post for Real Betis close to the half-hour mark. Andres Guardado, Sergio Canales and Rodriguez had a great sequence of plays before the 28-year-old had his shot denied by the woodwork. It laid the perfect foundation for the second half, which saw Barcelona score late on to grab all three points.

#3 Barcelona secure UEFA Champions League spot

FC Barcelona players celebrate after scoring a goal.

With their win over Real Betis, Barcelona secured a berth in the UEFA Champions League for next season. The Catalans sealed their place with three more games left to be played. They left it for late but got the job done.

With this win, they also strengthened their hold on second place. Defeats to Cadiz and Rayo Vallecano changed the tide but Xavi's men seem to be faring better now. They have now opened up a provisional five-point lead over third-placed Sevilla in the points table. Finishing second is quite important for Xavi's men since the prize money for coming in second holds the key to numerous transfers.

#2 Ansu Fati makes an instant impact

Ansu Fati in action against Real Betis.

Ansu Fati came on for Ferran Torres in the 75th minute of the game and scored a goal just a minute later. The 19-year-old guided the ball into the back of the net after receiving a cross from Jordi Alba down the left hand side. Fati displayed why he is why highly regarded by the Camp Nou faithful.

This was Fati's second appearance following his return from a hamstring injury and he has already started making the difference for his side. Xavi is taking it slow with the youngster as he is yet to start a game for the Blaugrana since his comeback.

#1 Jordi Alba shines for Barcelona

Jordi Alba enjoyed a great game.

Jordi Alba put in a massive shift for his side against Real Betis. The Spaniard scored the winning goal and set up Ansu Fati for Barca's opener of the night. The volley for the winner was astonishing as he made such a beautiful first-time connection with the ball. He deservedly won the Man of the Match award for match winning performance.

Alba won four duels, made one clearance, created four chances, made six recoveries, won one tackle and made one interception throughout the game. He was a constant threat going forward and left his mark on the game.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar