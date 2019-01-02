×
Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde hails 'a more responsible' Lionel Messi and boasts why he is amazing

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
125   //    02 Jan 2019, 17:17 IST

FC Barcelona v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Champions League Group B
FC Barcelona v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Champions League Group B

Lionel Messi was hailed by Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde after another record-breaking, yet under-rated year from the little magician.

Lionel Messi was the only one in the world to reach more than 50 goals last year. He was also the player with most chances created and dribbles completed in the top five leagues in Europe.


Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde was quick to hail Lionel Messi's amazing mental strength, competitive spirit and the huge responsibility that comes with dominating world football for more than a decade.

In his analysis of the past year, Valverde was discussing some of the players in his squad and it is no wonder that the name of arguably Barcelona's greatest player came up.

When he was asked about Lionel Messi as reported by fcbarcelona.com, Ernesto Valverde replied, "What I’d most highlight about Leo Messi is his huge sense of responsibility for the team. It shows in every game in every competition.”
“What he does is not only difficult, but he does it again and again … That takes enormous mental strength. I have never known anyone with such an amazing competitive spirit.”
FC Barcelona v Boca Juniors - Joan Gamper Trophy
FC Barcelona v Boca Juniors - Joan Gamper Trophy

Of course, Lionel Messi had a great year as he helped Barcelona secure the double by winning the La Liga and Spanish Copa Del Rey. His efforts also helped Barcelona stay at the very top of the table in the current 2018/19 season.

Currently, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi is leading the race for European Golden Shoe and is also the highest goalscorer in the La Liga. His staggering numbers were not enough in 2018 as he was voted fifth in the Ballon d'Or which was quite unnatural for one of football's finest.

Despite the numerous accolades in his widely renowned and decorated career, Lionel Messi is still hungry for more. He is not getting any younger as he will be 32 this year but he is certainly not slowing down or fading away as he repeatedly manages to prove with his breathtaking performances in almost every week.


Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
A hardcore Mohunbagan fan who loves Brazil and Real Madrid.
