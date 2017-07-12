OFFICIAL: Barcelona confirm arrival of Brazilian attacking midfielder

The Brazilian will be joining the Barcelona pre-season squad for the International Champions Cup

Ernesto Valverde will include Vitinho in Barcelona’s pre-season squad

What’s the story?

Barcelona have completed the signing of 19-year-old Palmeiras attacking midfielder Vitinho. The Catalan giants have secured a one-year loan deal with an option to buy, similar to the deal which saw Marlon Santos arrive at the Camp Nou last summer.

The Brazilian attacking midfielder Vitinho, on loan from Palmeiras, is now an FC Barcelona player. https://t.co/j4yvTymdlZ #FCBMasia pic.twitter.com/ZOLMfmLQVf — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 11, 2017

Speaking to Barcelona’s official website, Vitinho spoke about his delight at being in the club:

“I am very happy. I have always been a big Barça fan as it is the best club in the world. I will now be able to play at the Club where Rivaldo, Ronaldinho played and my idol Neymar plays.”

“In 2014, I came to Catalonia to for the MIC tournament with the Brazilian national team and I was able to visit the Camp Nou. When I saw it, the first thing I though was I would like to play at such an impressive stadium. Now I will give my all to hopefully achieve this dream one day and make my first team debut.”

Vitinho will be part of the senior squad in Barcelona’s pre-season tour, but he will join the Barcelona B team when the official season starts.

In case you didn’t know...

Vitinho, whose full name is Victor Hugo Santana Carvalho has just two senior appearances for Palmeiras, but the Barcelona squad are convinced that the 19-year-old attacking midfielder will settle in well with their team.

The Blaugrana will be hoping that the Brazilian gets some vital experience at Barcelona B before making the step up to the senior Barcelona squad.

Also read: Barcelona's Andres Iniesta speaks out on his future plans

The heart of the matter

Barcelona have had a largely frustrating transfer window and have failed to make any high-profile signings so far. However, investing in youth is as important as investing in the first team squad and the acquisition of Vitinho could prove to be a shrewd piece of business by the Catalan giants.

Vitinho will be part of the senior squad which plays against Juventus, Manchester United and Real Madrid in the International Champions Cup and we will get a first glimpse of his potential and talent on the world stage in this competition.

Also read: Paulinho must wait for Barcelona move, says Guangzhou chairman

Video

Author’s take

Barcelona’s scouting network has received a lot of flak lately for not identifying the right talent. But with the acquisitions of Marlon Santos and now Vitinho, that seems to be changing, Although Vitinho does not have much experience at the top level, initial reports about him have been very encouraging and it will be interesting to see how the Brazilian settles in at Barcelona.