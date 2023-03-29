Barcelona consider changing position of 22-year-old star as he convinces coaching staff in new role during training: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly considering changing Eric Garcia's role after the player's compelling training sessions as a holding midfielder.

Garcia, 22, has established himself as a crucial squad member at Camp Nou since arriving on a free transfer from Manchester City in 2021. So far, he has helped his club lift the Supercopa de Espana trophy.

A right-footed ball-playing centre-back, the 19-cap Spain international has dropped down in the pecking order since Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen's arrival at the Blaugrana. After starting 32 matches last season, he has managed to start just 14 games across all competitions for Xavi Hernandez's side this campaign.

According to Relevo, the Barcelona coaching staff have been impressed with Garcia's recent training performances as a holding midfielder. With the backroom convinced about his versatility, Xavi is currently thinking about tweaking the Spanish player's role in the near future.

Garcia, who has a deal until June 2026 at Camp Nou, has been brilliant in training sessions for the Catalan giants of late. He is currently waiting for an opportunity to showcase his skills in the first-team on a regular basis and help his side lift multiple trophies in the process.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Garcia shared his thoughts on his club's campaign, claiming that the squad are currently in high spirits. He said:

"Things are looking very good this season. We are very happy. Our push in La Liga is going well and next week, we have to finish off the second leg of the Copa del Rey against Real Madrid."

With Sergio Busquets expected to depart this summer, Garcia could emerge as a potential squad option in the defensive midfield position for the La Liga giants next season. He could also get more minutes in midfield this term in light of Frenkie de Jong and Pedri's injuries.

Overall, Garcia has scored one goal in 57 appearances for Barcelona.

Barcelona attacker unwilling to leave club despite lack of first-team minutes: Reports

According to SPORT, Barcelona are interested in cashing in on Ferran Torres due to his sub-par performances this season. The La Liga club are keen to reduce their wage bill ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season. However, the Spaniard has no intention of securing a permanent switch away from the Camp Nou in the future.

Torres, who has a contract until June 2027 with the Blaugrana, has been used as a backup option for Robert Lewandowski, Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha so far. Despite his struggles, the Valencia academy graduate is convinced that he can establish himself as an important player for the Catalan giants in the upcoming season.

A right-footed versatile attacker blessed with shooting and directness, the 23-year-old has scored just five goals in 34 games this campaign.

